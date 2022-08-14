CBBC stars reunite at Michael Absalom and Francesca Sanders’ wedding

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

CBBC stars adored fans on Sunday when they reunited at the wedding of Michael Absalom and Francesca Sanders.

Best of Friends host Michael, 42, and his new wife Francesca tied the knot after announcing their engagement in December 2021.

And Jake Humphrey, whose presenting career took off after Against All Odds on CBBC, shared a glowing photo with his fellow presenters.

Shining: CBBC stars adored fans on Sunday as they reunited at the wedding of Michael Absalom and Francesca Sanders (Jake Humphrey, Angellica Bell, Guest, Michael, Francesca, Barney Harwood, Michael, Underwood, Kirsten O’Brien and Rani Price pictured LR)

The stars were dressed for the UK heat wave as they all wore summery wedding attire for the stunning ceremony.

To the left of the bride and groom were Jake and Angellica Bell – who presented a series of fan favorite shows such as That’s Genuis! and Xchange between 2000 and 2006.

On the other side were Barney Harwood, who hosted Prank Patrol, and Michael Underwood, who is best known for his appearance in Whatever You Want.

Michael and Angelica tied the knot in 2010 after meeting on CBBC and sharing two children Elijah, nine, and Keziah, seven.

Reunion: Jake Humphre, whose presenter career took off after Against All Odds on CBBC, shared a glowing photo with fellow presenters

Congratulations! Best of Friends host Michael, 42, and his new wife Francesca tied the knot after announcing their engagement in December 2021

A glamorous Kirsten O’Brien and Rani Price were also on hand to support their former colleagues.

Jake captioned the post: ‘I love a wedding. I especially like. Wedding That Turns Into a CBBC Presenter Reunion! Your childhood in that picture?

‘Abs and Frannie. What a couple, what a day, what adventures lie ahead. Thanks for letting us share the fun.”

Throwback: Jake, Angellica and their co-star Simon Grant are pictured presenting The Saturday Show on CBBC in 2004

Fan Favourites: Barney Harwood and his famous co-star Basil Brush pictured in 2007

Everyone seemed excited at the mini reunion, but it comes after Jake labeled the CBBC “aggressive and catty” and claimed there was a battle of egos at the children’s broadcaster.

According to The sunJake, 43, who started hosting on CBBC in 2001, said in a podcast, “CBBC was probably the most competitive and aggressive and kind of catty place.

‘Everyone was young. Everyone wanted to be the next big thing.’

Jake hosted CBBC shows BAMZOOKi, Against All Odds and Rule The School, and also hosted Fame Academy’s broadcast with Holly Willoughby.