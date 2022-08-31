Cavoodle killed after Emerald Lakes bollard flips and crushes dog on the Gold Coast

A family mourns the loss of their beloved puppy after she was tragically crushed and killed when a metal pole fell on her fragile body.

Owner Alex Xu was walking his eight-month-old cavoodle puppy Coco and her mother Stella on the Gold Coast around 5pm on Aug. 24 when the horrific incident occurred.

As they made their way to a fountain on the Boulevard in Emerald Lakes, one of the metal posts, not bolted firmly into the ground, fell on top of Coco.

Mr. Xu watched in horror as a friendly employee from a nearby restaurant rushed over to help her.

Speaking to Daily Mail Australia on Wednesday, Mr Xu said the Good Samaritans’ car was stained with blood.

“The nice lady offered to take us to the Carrara Veterinary Clinic,” he said.

“Due to the amount of blood, the woman’s chair could potentially leave stains.”

Coco was placed in an artificial coma within 20 minutes of arriving at the clinic with vets frantically working to save her life.

But her injuries from the bollard, including a skull fracture and internal bleeding, meant the staff were unable to save her.

Mr. Xu was called around 10 a.m. Friday and was told that Coco had passed away.

Mr. Xu, his wife Lynn and their children Leo, 20, and Laura, 10, are heartbroken by the sudden death of their beloved Coco.

“Coco’s mother Stella is sad and walking around wondering where her daughter is,” Mr. Xu said.

On Tuesday, Mr. Xu received a letter from the corporate managers of Emerald Lakes – Principal Body Corporate.

“We have requested security footage of the incident and an investigation will be conducted into how the incident could have happened,” the letter said.

“From what we can determine so far, the incident that the PBC understands is that the bollard was damaged, possibly knocked over by a van, and put back in place without confirmation or any notice to the Body Corporate.

“Neither the Emerald Lakes Residential office or the Facility Manager of the Principal Body Corporate were advised.

‘Since the accident, all poles in the village area have been checked. This one specific bollard was the only one not attached to the fittings.”

Mr. Xu said he did not believe a delivery person had hit the metal pole.

“I remain skeptical about the possibility that a truck hit the pole,” he said.

“There’s about a hundred bollards around and that was the only one that was loose … you’d need a drill to unscrew those bolts.”

Mr. Xu returned to the crime scene to inspect the base where the loose metal bollard had stood.

Mr. Xu and his family are determined to find out how the metal pole came loose

His family is desperate to find the real cause of the bollard coming loose.

“We are determined to get to the bottom of it so that no one else has to suffer our grief,” he said.

“There are so many children playing here… If it was a toddler that got hit, it could cause a very serious injury.

“We’re not asking for compensation for our loss…if we got it, we’d donate the money to Pet Rescue.”