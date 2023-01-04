Cave art decoded… cryptic messages from our deep past told Ice Age hunters when pray was mating

<!–

They are cryptic messages from our distant past, when humans were hunter-gatherers.

But the lines and dots that adorn some of our most famous cave paintings have finally been deciphered as the world’s earliest calendar, more than 20,000 years old.

The code for these symbols, found in photographs of animals, was cracked by a London furniture restorer who devoted seven years to the mystery.

Ben Bacon, 68, would search academic databases during his daily commute; after compiling more than 700 images from the Upper Paleolithic period, he found evidence that measured pigment dots and etched lines on animals when they mated.

Lines and dots adorning some of our most famous cave paintings (circled above) have finally been deciphered as the world’s earliest calendar

Independent researcher Ben Bacon scoured academic databases and collected more than 700 images to back up the finding

Hunter-gatherers would need a record of when animals mated and gave birth because that was when they were grouped in large numbers and easier to hunt.

Each line or dot represents a lunar month counting from late spring. Mr. Bacon, a father of two, teamed up with a team of academics to publish a paper in the Cambridge Archaeological Journal.

He said: ‘I sat looking at cave paintings in the wee hours, with a headache, but I was down a rabbit hole determined to show that these dots and lines were measuring time.

The symbols, which have been identified as an early form of a writing system, predate other similar markings by at least 10,000 years. Three lines placed in an engraved salmon painted about 17,000 years ago in Spain’s Pindal Cave indicate that the fish migrate about three months after the lunar spring, around July

The marks were identified by a 68-year-old researcher, Ben Bacon, as a calendar and an early form of writing system

A horse drawn on the wall of the Niaux cave (Ariege, France) about 15,000 years ago. Ice Age hunter-gatherers used cave paintings to record sophisticated information about the world

A pair of wild horses on a rock surface in France’s Pech-Merle Cave, which originated about 30,000 years ago

“I wasn’t always in my family’s good books, and I got a firm no when I asked for pictures of cave paintings at Christmas and for birthdays.”

Now identified as a “proto-writing” system, the symbols predate others by at least 10,000 years.

Professor Paul Pettitt, from Durham University, said: ‘We are contacted by hundreds of people a year and often they haven’t found what they think they have – but I’m really glad I took Ben seriously.’