Cavaliers vs. Magic: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Cleveland Cavaliers (1-2) play against the Orlando Magic (1-1) at Amway Center

Playtime: 7:00 PM EDT on Friday, October 14, 2022

Cleveland Cavaliers 10, Orlando Magic 9 (Q1 08:30)

Khobi Prize @khobi_price

Paolo Banchero is called less than 2 minutes after the start of the game for his second foul.
Jamahl Mosley keeps him inside. – 19:16

Keith Smith @Keith Smith NBA

No Garland or Mitchell tonight so it’s great to see Mobley looking for his shot early. Man, Cleveland has a good one in him. He will eventually be great. – 7:15 pm

Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA

The Cavaliers and Magic have been tipped off! pic.twitter.com/dsNiFFMb0v7:11 pm

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

ready to finish preszn Cavaliers vs Magic Play by play highlights and reactions #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/CSOG9Pb6sH18:46

Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA

Former Magic center Robin Lopez and his hook shot are back in Orlando pic.twitter.com/pJLTN22kyn18:22

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA

Hey Magic fans!
The Orlando Magic Season Preview Show is streaming NOW!
Hear from Paolo Banchero, Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs and MORE!

@Orlando Magic | @NBA pic.twitter.com/J7l9YB25cJ18:19

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

the Brobley debut I pic.twitter.com/QPD3bJ3JvY18:18

Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA

Evan Mobley warms up before facing the Magic pic.twitter.com/yE1AayqKkt17:55

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs starting lineup for their final preseason game in Orlando: Raul Neto, Isaac Okoro, Caris LeVert, Cedi Osman and Evan Mobley – 17:51
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA

Chuma Okeke warms up before facing the Cavaliers at Amway Center tonight pic.twitter.com/yuppzPJ8Nq5:49 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

The top five for the preseason finale!
@firstenergycorp | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/RtDf0sOGco17:44

Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA

The Cavaliers have used big lineups in the past, as has the Magic tonight. JB Bickerstaff jokingly told: @Khobi Price that Jamahl Mosley stole the idea from them – 17:34

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

Inside the building.
📺 #CavsMagic tips at 7:00 PM ET on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/VfxRVvrIcf17:28

Chris Fedor @Chris Fedor

Together with #Cavs Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Dylan Windler and Jarrett Allen are not playing in Orlando tonight, Cleveland has no Kevin Love or Dean Wade. Sources say neither of them made the trip. – 17:27

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic

first five vs cleveland
@Cole Anthony

@Franz Wagner

@Paolo Banchero

@Wendell Carter Jr.

@TheRealMoBamba17:27

Donovan Mitchell @spidadmitchell

Serie 1-1 back in the country 👀👀 tomorrow it will be smallIII @CleGuardians17:22

Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR

TONIGHT’S APPETIZERS
PRESEASON GAME 5 vs CLEVELAND
5⃣F: @Paolo Banchero

3/4⃣F: @Wendell Carter Jr.

1⃣1⃣C: @TheRealMoBamba

2⃣2⃣G: @Franz Wagner

5⃣0⃣G: @The_ColeAnthony
Keith Smith @Keith Smith NBA

Orlando Magic starters tonight:
Mo Bamba
Wendell Carter Jr.
Paolo Banchero
Franz Wagner
Cole Anthony
Go big or go home! – 5:20 p.m.

Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA

The Magic kicks off tonight with Franz Wagner, Cole Anthony, Paolo Banchero, Wendell Carter Jr. and Mo Bamba against the Cavaliers. – 5:16 p.m.

Dan Savage @Dan_Savage

The @Orlando Magic will be Cole Anthony, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, Wendell Carter Jr. and Mo Bamba start tonight against the @Cavs. – 5:16 p.m.

Khobi Prize @khobi_price

Magic’s starters vs. Cavaliers: Cole Anthony, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, Wendell Carter Jr. and Mo Bamba. – 5:16 p.m.

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA

“He has the chance to be very special.”
@Orlando Magic Head Coach Jamahl Mosley is impressed by Paolo Banchero’s selflessness and self-confidence.
@Rick Kamla | @ReggieTheus | @NBA |@Paolo Banchero pic.twitter.com/afUrvELZFZ4:30 IN THE AFTERNOON

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

Efficient from the floor, 5-7.
@keybank | #LetEmKnow3:50 pm

Bill Simmons @Bill Simmons

This is the most positive talk in Orlando Magic in 12 years. pic.twitter.com/TcBxZAImiz15:12

Donovan Mitchell @spidadmitchell

YESSIR ROSARIOIIII14:37

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

We are in some numbers
Our home opener has arrived @Dylan Windler to dawn!
🎟 with NO CHARGES: pic.twitter.com/SGz667I8ba14:36

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic

play together, make #MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/1G1mNdbtzt14:32

the bell @ringernba

Orlando has had three renovations in ten years, but @Bill Simmons, @Ryen Russilloand @HousefromDC all agree that the Magic is a slot to bet on. pic.twitter.com/WzMnj9cbTh14:03

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

Orlando pic.twitter.com/T9qHCWqpky1:00 pm

