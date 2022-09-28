‘Catwoman’ Jocelyn Wildenstein, 82, shares another HEAVILY-filtered snap

‘Catwoman’ Jocelyn Wildenstein shared another heavily filtered photo to her Instagram on Wednesday as she posed at Fendi’s recent New York Fashion Week show.

The Swiss-born socialite, 82, posted photos on her grid with Bella Hadid during the star-studded event where she showed off her smooth face.

She wore a glamorous layer of makeup complete with a smokey eye look as she wore her blonde locks in waves.

Jocelyn looked chic in a tight black dress with daring cut-outs that were pinned together, while Bella wore a leather jacket.

A few weeks ago, she posted another photo from the Fendi event posing with Bella, Kate Moss and Amber Valletta.

As late as 2018, the Manhattan socialite told DailyMailTV that despite her feline appearance, she had never had cosmetic surgery.

“Especially when we look back at my photos – I think I might be prettier of course [back then],’ defended Jocelyn.

“When we’re young, there’s a certain freshness that we lose with age. But you still find the same eyes, the same high cheeks or the same nose. I think I was more beautiful.’

Last year, Wildenstein — who filed for bankruptcy in 2018 — sold one of three condo units she combined into a single residence on the 51st floor of Trump World Tower for $2 million — according to New York Post.

Jocelyn – who reportedly receives $900 a month in Social Security – plans to produce a docuseries about her own life, according to Page six.

Wildenstein is 26 years older than her Canadian 55-year-old fiancée, whom she became engaged to in 2017 after dating for 15 years, despite the fact that they were both arrested for felony charges against each other in 2016 and 2017.

“Lloyd can be very passionate, he can be a little rough,” she said.

“That’s something I enjoy, otherwise I wouldn’t have been with him all this time.”

Jocelyn has two children – daughter Diane, 42; and Alec Jr., 41 — from her 19-year marriage to the late billionaire art dealer Alec N. Wildenstein, which ended bitterly in 1999.

The judge reportedly ruled that she was not allowed to use a $2.5 billion divorce settlement for further cosmetic surgery.