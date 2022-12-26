Catskills gets its own fire tower challenge in 2023

ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) – The Adirondack Fire Tower Challenge is a 25-mountain challenge where each trail is topped with a piece of Adirondack Park history. The fire towers that crown many mountains around the park are relics from a time when fire watchers were more active, and many of them can be scaled by hikers looking to declare another challenge over.

In 2023, those hikers can travel south to Albany and do it all over again. DEC has announced the creation of the Catskills Fire Tower Challenge, which will unite six fire towers in the Catskills and mid-Hudson regions of the state.

“The annual Fire Tower Challenge is a great way to keep the history and traditions of our Catskills fire towers alive for future generations to appreciate and enjoy,” said DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos. “The Fire Tower Challenge provides opportunities for New Yorkers and visitors to experience the once-in-a-lifetime viewing of the spectacular Catskill Mountains while creating lasting memories with family and friends. I encourage anyone who has participated in previous years, or those looking to try hiking from the tower for the first time and take on the 2023 Challenge.”

Five of the Catskill towers are in the mountains, while the sixth is in a nature visitor center that makes the experience of getting a view from the top more attainable. Each trail ends with a fully climbable fire tower. All of them are managed by the Catskill Center for Conservation and Development, through its Catskill Fire Tower Project.

Trails include:

Balsam Lake Mountain Balsam Lake Mountain Wild Forest, Hardenburgh 4.3 miles, elevation gain 1,187 feet

Catskills Visitor Center 5096 NY-28, Tremper There is no hike, the fire tower is located in the visitor center.

hunter mountain Spruceton Road Trailhead, Hunter approx. 6.9 miles, elevation gain 1,884 feet

overlook the mountain Overlooking the wild mountain forest, Woodstock 4.6 miles, elevation gain 1,397 feet

red hill mountain Wild forest at sunset, Denning 3.6 miles, 1,020 foot elevation gain

Tremper Mountain Mount Tobias Wilderness Forest, Shandaken 5.9 miles, elevation 2,027 feet



Hikers who want to take on the Catskill Challenge need only hike all six trails within 2023. Once all six trails have opened, hikers can send their hike logs and selfies or photos from the hikes to CatskillsChallenge@dec.ny .gov. They can also be submitted via a web form on the DEC website. The first 1,000 people to complete the challenge will receive a free one-year subscription to “Conservationist,” DEC’s regular environmental magazine.

“New York State is second to none when it comes to outdoor recreation destinations,” said Ross D. Levi, Empire State’s vice president of development and director of tourism. “The Fire Tower Challenge represents another opportunity to invite visitors from around the world and residents alike to explore what New York has to offer when it comes to enjoying the outdoors. I LOVE NY looks forward to promoting the Fire Tower Challenge and all the amazing opportunities to scale the Empire State.”