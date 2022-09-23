Cat’s Amore! Drunk father-to-be is caught on doorbell cam from the pub cuddling his cat

A drunken father-to-be was caught on camera declaring his love for his bewildered cat.

Self-proclaimed ‘happy drunk’ Ethan George was spotted holding stunned two-year-old Aura for the camera before cradling her in his arms after returning home at midnight earlier this month.

The gulping shopkeeper can hear the cat say, “I’ve missed you so much” as he pulls her to him and affectionately calls her a “sweetheart.”

It wasn’t until the next morning that the 26-year-old realized his cat-cuddling antics had been documented after his wife Kelly George, 29, uploaded the funny footage to TikTok.

The video quickly went viral when commentators compared “lucky drunk” Ethan to cat-crazy cartoon Pepé Le Pew, featuring women gushing over the close bond he has with her.

Ethan, from Chester, Cheshire, said: ‘We went to see our local on Saturday night. Kelly is pregnant, so she only came out for an hour to have a glass of lemonade and went home.

Feline good: Ethan grabs Aura in a loving embrace on the doorbell camera drunk with beer

Careless whiskers: love between the owner and his pet was on display in this tender hug

Puss be love: the emotion of seeing his cat again seemed to overcome Ethan at some point

“I went home around midnight and saw Aura in the driveway. She hadn’t been home all day and I thought ‘that’s weird, she’s not like that’.

‘She’s both an indoor and outdoor cat – she will spend most of her time outside in the yard.

“We just moved, but we still live in the same area, so she could have moved back to the old house.

“I saw her at the door, picked her up and gave her a hug, I’m a happy drunk. I tried feeding Aura pork pie as soon as we entered the house.

“I didn’t realize I’d done all that until I saw the video in the morning and thought ‘oh god, what am I doing?’.”

After content creator Kelly watched the hysterical screen, she uploaded it to TikTok on September 11, where it garnered more than three million views and thousands of comments.

Kelly George, 29, kept crying with laughter at Ethan George, 26, from Chester, Cheshire

Aura the cat in a normal situation outside the house rolling in stones on the ground

Kelly said: “When I saw the video I thought he looked a lot like him. He is very affectionate with the cat, especially when he is drunk.

“We had only gone out for a Coke, so it was a surprise to see him come home in that state.

“I hadn’t been in that long when he got home, so I wasn’t sleeping or anything. When I saw the images, I cried.’

Ethan, who admits he was a “dog person” before he got Aura, said he was pleasantly surprised by people’s reactions to the images captured on their Blink Amazon Doorbell.

Ethan said: “We were on our way to a baby scan the next day and she had already posted the video on TikTok by then.

“She realized it was picking up images very quickly, adding a thousand every two minutes.

“I was in another car with my parents and she texted saying, ‘I’m so sorry, but you’ve gone viral.’ I thought, what did I do last night? Did I do something really stupid?’.

‘I am surprised that the video is getting such nice reactions on TikTok. I thought I’d let the living p*ss get out of me, because I was a big Mancunian man.

“I thought I was going to be totally terrorized by it.

‘But some of the things I read were really nice – [with] people asking us to make more videos.

“I’m always compared to Pepé Le Pew, I’m not sure if that’s a compliment or not. I think they say that because he was in love with a cat.

“There were a lot of women in the comments who liked the video and wrote things like ‘find a guy who likes cats’.

“I wasn’t a cat person until we got her. I was a dog person, but now I have a good relationship with Aura.”

Kelly said: “The response to the video has been good. He’s a pain in the ass, but he’s really cute.

“I’ve had a lot of women talk about him in the comments. They can take him as long as they don’t take the cat.”

TikTok users were let down by Ethan’s display of affection and shared their reactions in the comments.

One wrote: ‘That cat loves him, or she would have ripped his face off right away.’

Another commented, “Men who love animals are so pure.”

One wrote: ‘If my future husband isn’t like that, I don’t want him.’

A fellow worshiper commented, “Oh my god, this literally melted my heart. I wish my partner was like this with my cat!’

In the doorbell footage, Ethan can be heard saying: Aww! [Rings doorbell] I missed you so much! [Giggles] I missed you so so much! You are my sweetheart!

‘Daddy missed you! You are such a beautiful girl! You’ll need something to eat when we come in.’