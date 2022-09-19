Catholics are set to be biggest faith group in Northern Ireland in latest census results

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Catholics are expected to be the largest faith group in Northern Ireland for the first time when the census results are released later this week.

The new data is expected to show there are more Catholics than Protestants when the results of the 2021 census are released on Thursday.

Calls for a debate on Irish unification have already intensified this year after Sinn Fein won landmark elections in Northern Ireland in May.

They became the first Irish nationalist party to become the largest in Stormont.

But ahead of the results of this week’s census, non-sectarian parties have warned that the debate over Irish unification should not be “based solely on demographics”.

The last census in 2011 showed that the population of Northern Ireland was 48 percent Protestant and 45 percent Catholic, while seven percent said they belonged to another religion or none.

Before that, the 2001 census showed that 53 percent were Protestant and 44 percent Catholic; while the 1991 census showed that 58 percent were Protestant and 42 percent Catholic.

The new data is expected to show there are more Catholics than Protestants when the results of the 2021 census are released on Thursday

Calculations on the relative size of the Protestant and Catholic populations have historically been complicated by the fact that many respondents refused to state any religious affiliation.

Immigration data will also change statistics on religion, including the movement of people from majority Catholic Poland to Northern Ireland in recent years.

Gerry Carroll, the member of the Northern Ireland Assembly for West Belfast, acknowledged that new census results showing Catholics are the largest religious group would be “an important moment.”

But the politician, who represents the non-sectarian People Before Profit party, warned against thinking any debate over Irish unification would now be “automatically” won by nationalists.

“Obviously, when the majority of people here are no longer Protestant, it will be an important moment and one that will increase the call to change the constitutional settlement on the island,” he said. The times.

“But I think it would be a mistake to say that, based on demographics alone, the conversation about reunification can be won automatically, because not everyone who is considered Catholic, or from a ‘nationalist’ community, automatically benefits.” a united Ireland would vote. .’

The 2021 census statistics were due to be released tomorrow, but this has been postponed to Thursday after the Queen’s death.

The data released this week includes figures on ethnic groups, national identity, language and religion.

Peter Sheridan, chief executive of the peace organization Co-operation Ireland, said: “For the first time, there is a significant number of people in the middle who, regardless of the day of a border poll, will make decisions based on good health. , good education and good job prospects.

“For the past 100 years, a Protestant majority was needed to secure the union.

“If the count is as expected, it will take a much larger majority for another 100 years.”