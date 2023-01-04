Catholic Central boys basketball fends off La Salle

NORTH GREENBUSH, NY (NEWS10) — Every challenge posed for Catholic Central’s boys’ basketball team this season has been handled with ease. The Crusaders worked it out with two Class A teams and the reigning Section II, Class B champion, Ichabod Crane. And yet, they remain undefeated, entering the week ranked third in the state, according to the New York State Sportswriters Association.

As if that resume wasn’t strong enough, Catholic Central took on another challenge on Tuesday night, playing two leagues ahead, as it traveled to match Class AA’s La Salle. Not even the cadets could trip Guy Di Bacco’s team; the Crusaders improved to 9-0 with a 72-59 victory fueled by a 25-point performance from freshman standout Darien Moore.

However, it wasn’t easy for Catholic all night long. After trailing by 12 points at the end of the No. 1 quarter, La Salle staged a furious second-fame comeback, defeating the Crusaders 21–11 and trailing just two points heading into halftime.

And right out of the locker room, La Salle senior point guard Adam Myers tied the game at 34 with a long jump at 7:40.

Myers poured in a game-high 30 points, but it still wasn’t enough to top a Catholic central team who took over the post after Myers’ game tie.

Moore rattled off six consecutive points within 60 seconds to give his team a 40-34 lead.

From there, the two sides went back and forth. With just over two minutes left in the third quarter, Catholic freshman guard Se’Mir Roberson leaked out on a quick break and put himself in an easy bucket to put his team back ahead by double digits.

Moments later, Roberson cut the paint again, finishing with a left-handed finger roll, extending the Crusaders’ lead to 12. They used a 24-15 quarter to take an 11-point lead in the fourth quarter, and didn’t want to give up leading in the final stanza to take the 72-59 win.

Alongside Moore in double digits was Roberson with 15, and senior guard Nick Riley, who scored 18 points.

Catholic Central (9-0) will be out of action for a week when it takes on Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk on the road next Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. La Salle (4-5) is on a 10-day break, and returns to the ground on Friday, January 13. The cadets will also hit the road with RCS; tip-off with the Indians is scheduled for 6:30 p.m