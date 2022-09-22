Catholic Biden suggests his CHURCH believes in exceptions for rape or incest for abortion

<!–

Joe Biden, the country’s second Catholic president, falsely claimed Thursday that the Catholic Church believes in rape and incest exceptions for abortion.

At a Democratic National Committee event in New York City, Biden called the GOP’s abortion attempts “no exceptions — rape, incest, no exceptions.”

“I happen to be a practicing Roman Catholic,” he said. “My church doesn’t even make that argument.”

Biden specifically cited the efforts of “Graham and others,” referring to Sen. Lindsey Graham’s 15-week abortion ban bill.

Not only is the Catholic Church not making an exception for rape and incest, it goes beyond Graham’s 15-week ban and says that abortion from the moment of conception is wrong.

Biden and his sister Valerie talk to their priest at St. Joseph on the Brandywine Catholic Church in Wilmington, Del. after mass on september 10

“Human life must be absolutely respected and protected from the moment of conception,” reads the Catechism of the Catholic Church. “Life must be protected with the greatest care from conception: abortion and infanticide are heinous crimes.”

After addressing the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday, Biden visited Billionaire’s Row, a strip of luxury buildings along the southern tip of Central Park, for a Democratic fundraiser at the home of Henry and Marsha Laufer.

In September 2021, the president said he disagrees that life begins at conception.

“I am and remain a strong supporter of Roe v. Wade,” he said at the White House, answering a reporter’s question about abortion. ‘I respect them – those who believe that life begins at the moment of conception and all that – I respect that. I don’t agree, but I respect that,” he said.

Cardinal Wilton Gregory of Washington, DC commented shortly afterwards, “The Catholic Church teaches and has taught that life – human life – begins at conception. So the president is not demonstrating Catholic teaching.’

Pope Francis described Biden’s abortion views as an “incoherence” despite his very public Catholic faith in July.

The pope said in an interview with Univisión that he leaves the president’s abortion stance to his own ‘conscience’.

“Let (Biden) talk to his predecessor about that incoherence,” the pope said.

On Sunday, Biden again invoked his Catholic faith when, during a CBS 60 Minutes interview, he was asked how he endured all the “tragedy” in his life—the loss of a wife and one-year-old daughter in 1972 and his 46-year-old daughter. birthday son Beau in 2015.

“You know, this rosary will go a long way,” the president said, pulling the rosary out of his pocket.