Catherine Zeta-Jones says the Queen’s death has made her ‘homesick’

Catherine Zeta-Jones says Her Majesty the Queen’s death has left her longing for the UK and ‘proud’ of her British heritage.

The long-serving monarch died Thursday afternoon at the age of 96, nearly 70 years after she replaced her father, King George VI, on the royal throne.

Zeta-Jones, who lives in the United States with husband Michael Douglas, described her as an “inspiration.”

She said at the Disney D23 Expo on Saturday: “I’m a big royalist and I love the royal family and what they do for our country.

“As a girl growing up in Wales, in Britain, in the UK, I had my mother who was the strongest and safest person to be with, but I also had a queen.

“And I don’t just mean that she was a queen sitting on a throne, we’re in Disney where queens and princesses are the subject of the day, but a woman who was a real inspiration.

“I am in a country that has never had a woman as a figure of leadership, power and respect, and so I will miss her very much.”

The Welsh star also admitted that she felt some of her identity had been lost due to the Queen’s tragic passing.

She added: “I kept calling my mom on FaceTime and said, ‘Can you feel how I feel?’ and they said “yes”.

“I don’t know if it’s because I’m British, but I felt like a little piece of myself had disappeared.

“There will never be a queen in my life again, but it was a very strange feeling. (I was) very homesick, very proud of my heritage.’

The actress also shared her belief that the newly appointed King Charles III would do “exceptional work” if “the baton was passed”.

Charles, formerly the Prince of Wales, was proclaimed king in a historic ceremony at St James’s Palace on Saturday after a meeting of the accession council in which he swore an oath to insiders.