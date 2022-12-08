Catherine Zeta-Jones legs her way through NYC in sexy red skirt with thigh-high slit

<!–

Catherine Zeta Jones made her way through New York City on Thursday.

The star, 53 years old, can be seen as Morticia Addams in the new Wednesday series. For LIVE With Kelly & Ryan, she was spotted wearing a sexy crimson and thigh-high split dress in a sexy crimson outfit.

Catherine’s unbuttoned dress flashed one As she stepped out in front of her entourage, she had the best leg length.

Red You can’t! Catherine Zeta Jones wore a sexy crimson gown with a thigh-high slit to perform on Live With Kelly and Ryan in New York.

She A flowing black coat was worn by the model, along with a fitted top and shiny red shoes with clear wedge heels.

Catherine wore a black clutch with a padded interior and square sunglasses for her brown eyes.

A touch of dewy blush, and glossy lipstick color enhanced her natural beauty.

She The blonde wore a white manicure with waterfalls falling down her hair.

Leggings! She She showed off her long legs as she stepped onto a sidewalk.

Catherine has been busy lately promoting National Treasure: Edge Of History on Disney+, as well as captivating viewers as Morticia Adams in the hit Netflix series Wednesday.

While promoting National Treasure, op Good morning America On Wednesday, she spoke out about her marriage with Michael Douglas and revealed that she never imagined it would last this long.

Robin Roberts, the host, started the conversation by asking Catherine which gift giver was more successful: her 78-year old husband or her.

Style: She The model wore a black flowing coat and a tight top. She also wore shiny red shoes with a wedge heel.

Roberts and George Stephanopoulos, her fellow GMA hosts were in hysterics when she responded that it was Michael. She joked that she had peaked quite early.

“I think it must be Michael. I peaked… around year eight,” she joked. “I did, had I known I was going to be married that long I would have held back. I never could have imagined a 22 year-old. This is Hollywood, man.

Zeta Jones revealed the gift she had reached her peak with.

“I bought him a hot rod… a 1930s coupe – Michael, I’ll misunderstand, I’m sorry – it looks like a Bugsy Malone car, it’s really awesome and then I peaked. She said it was socks ever since.

The Welsh actress also stated that Douglas was good at presenting jewelery, which she loved and treasured.