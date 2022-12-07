Catherine Zeta-Jones, 53, shares kids will join her and Michael Douglas, 78, for Christmas

<!–

Catherine Zeta-Jones is looking forward to Christmas this year.

That told the 53-year-old Oscar-winning actress People that her children, son Dylan, 22, and daughter Carys, 19, are coming home for the holidays.

And her 78-year-old husband Michael Douglas is coming back from Europe where he was filming, which means they’ll be “all together.” She added, “It’s always best to have our little core back together.”

Dylan graduated from Brown University in May, where he majored in political science.

He has been spending time with his mother in Los Angeles this fall as he has attended two premieres with her.

Daughter Carys has been to college.

Catherine made the remarks at the premiere of National Treasure: Edge Of History in Hollywood on Monday.

National Treasure: Edge Of History begins streaming on Disney+ on December 14.

In the same interview, she said that family life with Douglas and their two children is getting “better and better” every year.

The actress said it’s “simply best” to spend time with her family.

Speak against People, she said, “I love every minute with this man. Well, he’s a good son. It’s simply the best.

“I mean, every year gets better and better and with such good friends, I think, in our family, which is great.”

Last month, Catherine told the publication during Wednesday’s premiere of the Addams Family series in Los Angeles that her family is “really close” and “very supportive” of her.

She said, “Both my daughter and Dylan have been so incredibly supportive of me, not just as an actor, but just me, you know.”

The Academy Award winner said she was so happy that her son Dylan “actually” wants to spend time with his parents.

Douglas is also father to son Cameron, 43, from his marriage to Diandra Luker.

Catherine recently marked 22 years of marriage to husband by sharing a heartbreaking kiss photo on Instagram.

’22 years and 1 day! It’s in the fine details… I love you sweetheart. Happy Birthday,” she captioned the photo, adding numerous heart emojis.

In the photo, the lovebirds shared a tender hug outside as a shirtless Michael wrapped an arm around his wife as she planted her lips on his.