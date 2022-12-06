Catherine Zeta Jones (53), looks radiant in a plunging dress with her son Dylan Michael Douglas at the premiere

Catherine Zeta-Jones turned heads in Los Angeles on Monday when she and son Dylan Michael Douglas attended the National Treasure: Edge of History.

The Wednesday actress, 53, sported her cocky cleavage in a plunging purple sequin-covered Elie Saab dress.

She was a proud mother as she posed for photos with her firstborn child, 22, on her arm in a tan three-piece suit.

The curator of Casa Zeta-Jones stars in the new Disney+ movie, which will hit the streamer on December 14.

Spectacular: Catherine Zeta-Jones turned heads in Los Angeles on Monday when she and son Dylan Michael Douglas attended National Treasure: Edge of History

Catherine’s stunning beauty was hard to ignore as she walked the red carpet in the sexy look.

Her form-fitting dress had long sleeves and she looked fabulous as she showed off her toned shape.

The ultra-feminine ensemble featured vertical slits all over that made the UK-born entertainer’s skin glow.

The floor-grazing number was covered in a long, drapey piece of cloth that graced her shoulders.

Spicy: Wednesday’s actress, 53, sported her plunging neckline in a plunging purple sequin-covered Elie Saab dress

Mother-son: She was a proud mother as she posed for photos with her firstborn child on her arm in a brown three-piece suit

Zeta-Jones’ rich dark brown hair was voluminous as it was arranged in a center parting and soft, flirty waves.

She glowed with her beautiful face radiant with warm shades of eye shadow, blush and lipstick.

The long-time entertainer, who has been married to actor Michael Douglas for a long time, was in photos for a long time, sometimes striking a powerful pose with her hands on her hips.

Doing well! Catherine’s stunning beauty was hard to ignore as she walked the red carpet in the sexy look

Sultry: Zeta-Jones’ rich brunette hair was voluminous as it was arranged in a center parting and soft, flirty waves

Dylan, for his part, looked handsome in his vaguely patterned co-ord, which he paired with suede dress shoes.

The young actor, who is a supporter of his famous father, wore his dark hair in an eccentric parting while straight locks framed his face.

Along with a white button-up shirt, he donned an orange patterned tie and left his suit jacket open to show his waistcoat.

Glowy: She glowed with her gorgeous face glowing with warm shades of eyeshadow, blush, and lipstick

Details: Her fitted dress had long sleeves and she looked fabulous as she showed off her toned figure

Costars: Catherine held hands with castmate Lisette Olivera, who stunned in a burgundy dress

Lisa Oliverawho is also in the National Treasure sequel also attended the premiere and at one point posed with costar Zeta-Jones.

The rising star was picture-ready in a wine-toned dress that complemented the complexion.

The look featured tiny spaghetti straps and a side cutout that exposed a bit of her slender waist.

She looked absolutely gorgeous when she added a statement necklace with a gold chain and a chunky maroon pendant.

Natural-looking waves rolled down her back as she styled her lustrous locks into a center parting.

Night out: Lisette Olivera, who is also in the National Treasure sequel, also attended the premiere and at one point posed with costar Zeta-Jones

Gorgeous: The rising star was picture-ready in a wine-toned dress that complemented the complexion

Zuri Reed turned heads in a sexy and whimsical black dress with accordion pleats all over.

The 26-year-old Philadelphia actress showed off her cleavage with the plunging v-neckline of the piece.

The sleeves flared out dramatically and the skirt of the dress had several layers.

Reed pulled her dark hair into a high, textured ponytail and accentuated the outfit with black platform shoes with sheer black straps that tied her calves.

Fashion-forward: Zuri Reed turned heads in a sexy and whimsical black dress with accordion pleats all over

Breeda Wool looked amazing as she showed up to the El Capitan Theater in a dazzling black outfit.

The 40-year-old newcomer showed impeccable flair for fashion in a textured, shiny cropped jacket.

Serving as the centerpiece of her look, the statement-making piece featured a high collar and loose vertical layers.

To complete the look, she wore bright red lipstick, high-waisted pants and flashed a hint of a black bra.

Her short and bold red haircut was styled in loose waves with an undefined part.

Showstopper: Breeda Wool looked amazing coming to the El Capitan Theater in a dazzling black outfit

Fashionista: The 40-year-old newcomer showed impeccable flair for fashion in a textured, shiny, cropped jacket

Antonio Cipriano also went for a unique look as he rocked a black suit with beige sleeves.

The 22-year-old singer and actor wore a black button-up shirt with three orange-colored buttons for the look.

His jacket also had a slanted zippered pocket on one side of his chest and he stepped out in black dress shoes.

He was clean-shaven for a night out in Hollywood and his cropped hair was voluminous and wispy.

Handsome: Antonio Cipriano also went for a unique look as he rocked a black suit with beige sleeves.

Jake Austin Walker made an impression in a tight black outfit with a shirt jacket with a long, crossover collar.

The short-sleeved top exposed his forearms, revealing a large tattoo on one.

The 25-year-old singer / actor wore a watch on one wrist and a silver-colored bracelet on the other and rings on both hands.

He flaunted his good looks as he posed with his textured red hair and neatly trimmed beard.

Heartthrob: Jake Austin Walker made an impression in a sleek black outfit with a shirt jacket with a long, crossover collar

Lyndon Smith looked like a trophy in a sparkly gold halter dress grazing the floor.

The gorgeous actress, 33, looked stately in the form-fitting outfit, which was covered in beading.

The top of the bodice and collar had black square and oval stones, which contrasted with the lighter areas of the dress.

Her long, dark, straight hair was parted in the middle and fell over her back.

Stately: Lyndon Smith looked like a trophy in a sparkly gold halter dress grazing the floor

Jordan Rodrigues made his presence known in a mauve one-button suit with low front pockets.

The Australian-born movie star, 30, looked striking as he wore a light green button-up shirt under his jacket.

His pants were slightly shorter and he completed the fashionable look with black dress boots.

Style-conscious: Jordan Rodrigues made his presence known in a mauve one-button suit with low front pockets

Group photo! LR Antonio Cipriano, Jake Austin Walker, Lisette Olivera, Catherine, Zuri Reed, Lyndon Smith and Jordan Rodrigues