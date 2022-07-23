Catherine Tyldesley nails boho chic in a semi-sheer dress during a family day out to CarFest North

Catherine Tyldesley nailed a boho look Friday when she attended CarFest North with husband Tom Pitfield and son Alfie, six, in Cheshire.

The former Coronation Street actress, 38, wore a semi-sheer maxi dress for the occasion, paired with a visible black bralet underneath.

It comes after the star, who gave birth to new daughter Iris Ella 16 weeks ago, recently opened up about weight loss after the baby.

Festival Ready: Catherine Tyldesley, 38, nailed boho chic while donning a semi-sheer dress during a family day out to CarFest North on Friday

Her dress had a sheer bodice, with more layers falling on the skirt portion of the number.

While Catherine paired the piece with floral rain boots for the festival, walking with a giant pinstripe umbrella.

She wore a short denim jacket over her dress and a black Chanel tote bag on her shoulder.

Boho: she wore a semi-sheer maxi dress for the occasion, paired with a visible black bralet underneath

Prepared for the weather: as Catherine paired the piece with floral rain boots for the festival, walking with a giant pinstripe umbrella

The actress’s brunette locks fell in a gentle wave on her shoulders, wearing a beige sun hat.

Wearing a radiant makeup palette, she added statement earrings and a pendant necklace.

As she made her way through the event, she was joined by husband Tom, who kept his look casual with dark wash jeans and a black zip-up jacket with a white lining.

Gorgeous: The actress’s brunette locks fell on her shoulders in a soft wave, with a beige sun hat on it

Glowing: While wearing a radiant makeup palette, she added statement earrings and a pendant necklace

The gym teacher turned photographer added a baseball cap and backpack to his ensemble while carrying an identical umbrella to his wife.

The pair were joined by their six-year-old son Alfie, who was ready for the weather in a black ski jacket and layered trousers.

Fighting the rain, the youth stood beside his mother on the sidelines as they took cover under their umbrellas.

Catherine later took the stage with Amanda Abbington and John Thomson to discuss some of the favorite TV shows.

Family outing: On her way to the event, she was joined by husband Tom – who kept his look casual with dark wash jeans and a black zip-up jacket with a white lining

Devoted Mum: The couple were also joined by their six-year-old son Alfie, who was ready for the weather in a black ski jacket and layered trousers

Smile! The family posed for some selfies during the day and posted the snaps to Instagram

The beauty shared a slew of photos on Instagram from the day, as the family posed for some selfies.

She even posed for photos alongside host Steph McGovern on the show, sharing an insight into the day’s festivities.

It comes after Catherine became a mother for the second time in April, when she and Tom welcomed baby Iris.

Famous faces: She even posed for photos alongside host Steph McGovern on the show, sharing an insight into the day’s festivities

‘Spiderman’: While Alfie certainly enjoyed the day full of fun

And after the birth, the star has opened up about weight loss after the baby, admitting that she felt “self-conscious” after the birth.

During a Q&A session, she shared details to her Instagram Stories and answered a follower’s question about losing baby weight.

Catherine insisted, “I think the best way to look at it, for me, it’s not about weight loss anymore, it’s about getting strong again, being healthy, being on the planet as long as possible.”

“And weight loss is usually a byproduct of that which is a great bonus.”

When asked directly how she lost her baby weight ‘so fast’, the soap star insisted: ‘I don’t have that! Still a long way to go! But focus on building my strength again!.’

Another follower asked for tips on breastfeeding in public, to which Catherine replied, “You know what? I felt very self-conscious this time because my breasts were like comic breasts when my milk came in.

Candid: It comes after Catherine became a second mother in April, when she and Tom welcomed baby Iris – recently candid about post-baby weight loss