Catherine McNeil hits back at skinny shamers as she flaunts her tiny frame

Australian model Catherine McNeil hit back at a social media troll who criticized her extremely slim frame on Monday.

The 33-year-old, who disappeared from the modeling world three years ago for personal reasons, proudly showed her figure on Instagram in a small orange bikini.

The brunette wrote in the caption: “[Vacation] day one here we go,” as she tags her location as Samaná, a city in the Dominican Republic.

Supermodel Catherine McNeil, 33, (pictured) hit back at skinny embarrassments after sharing this Instagram photo of herself posing in a tiny orange bikini on Monday

Concerned followers were quick to comment on her physique, with one writing, “Malnourished, you don’t look healthy or strong,” while another simply wrote: “Skinny [crying emoji]’.

Frustrated, Catherine hit back, saying, “It’s called sobriety. Eating clean and training like a machine [flexed bicep emoji]’.

Catherine was previously concerned about her extremely slim appearance in 2016 after uploading several photos showing her tiny waist, super-slim thighs and exposed rib cage.

Catherine previously raised concerns about her extremely slim appearance in 2016 (pictured) after uploading several photos showing her tiny waist, super-slim thighs and exposed rib cage

McNeil won the Girlfriend Model Search at age 14 and became an international superstar in 2007 when she appeared on the cover of French and Australian Vogue and campaigned for fashion giants Versace, D&G, Jean Paul Gaultier and Donna Karan.

McNeil was one of the few models sought after for both editorial and the runway, and also appeared in many high-profile runway shows during the 2007 season, including Balenciaga, Givenchy, Dior, Fendi, and YSL.

Meanwhile, reports recently surfaced that claim McNeil is preparing to return to the modeling world by moving to New York, three years after stepping off the catwalk for a career break in Perth.

Reports recently surfaced claiming that McNeil is preparing to return to modeling by moving to New York, three years after stepping off the catwalk for a career break in Perth. (She is pictured in July)

‘Cat chose to take some time off from a very demanding lifestyle,’ a friend told Daily Mail Australia

In her last appearance for Chanel, 2019, McNeil collapsed on what was also a tribute to the late Karl Lagerfeld

Sources close to McNeil, who exploded into the international modeling world in 2007, say she chose to retire from the industry for personal reasons at the onset of the Covid pandemic and resigned herself to her fiancé, NBA star beau Miles Plumlee.

More recently, it has been understood that she has moved to the Sunshine Coast.

“Cat chose to take some time off from a very demanding lifestyle,” a friend told the Daily Mail Australia in July.

“But she’s back in a place where she’s ready to go back to work and I think eventually she’ll go back to New York where the demand for models in their thirties is huge.”