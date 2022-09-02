Catherine Deneuve is honoured with a Golden Lion award at Venice Film Festival

<!–

French film legend Catherine Deneuve was honored with a Golden Lion for lifetime achievement by the Venice Film Festival on Wednesday, but didn’t seem to enjoy looking back on her 65-year career.

Deneuve, 78, proved adept at avoiding a straight answer — in three languages. How does she like being an icon? ‘No! That’s a word that could be used, but I’m not, no.’

Or be a sex symbol? “I’ve never been a sex symbol. You won’t find me in very sexy pictures.”

Really? ‘It was a challenge to look good, but of course that hasn’t been that important to me in recent years. And it’s much better to be old in Europe than in America, especially as a woman.’

And she modestly states about her career: ‘There was a lot of luck.’ She had a minor stroke in 2019 but continues to work.

She will soon be making a comedy, Funny Birds, set on a chicken farm in rural New Jersey, alongside Andrea Riseborough, 40, and 27-year-old Morgan Saylor, who played Dana Brody (Damian Lewis’ daughter) in Homeland. .

For the opening ceremony of the 79th Venice Film Festival, Catherine looked glamorous in a red long-sleeved dress with a side split.

She completed her elegant attire with a pair of silver stilettos as she took the stage to receive her award at the annual film festival.

The French star styled her golden locks in a half-up half-down style and accentuated her features with a gorgeous makeup palette.

She wore a range of gold jewelry, including drop earrings and a range of chunky bracelets.

Achievement: She received her lifetime achievement award by Roberto Ciccutto at the opening ceremony

The Venice Film Festival attracts the biggest stars and is held annually on the island of Lido in the Venice lagoon. With film screenings taking place in the historic Palazzo del Cinema on Lungomare Marconi.

This year’s lineup will be divisive in the biopic Blonde, starring Ana De Armas as tragic screen icon Marilyn Monroe, who competes for the league’s highest accolade.

Brendan Fraser’s touching drama The Whale, in which he plays an obese professor, will also star alongside films starring Cate Blanchett, Hugh Jackman and Colin Farrell.

Speaking of the line-up, event director Alberto Barbera said: ‘The program is more varied than usual, juxtaposing established filmmakers with directors seeking confirmation and especially talented newcomers seeking international recognition’.

‘But what still prevails is the feeling that ‘Cinema still wants to try ways of thinking, big themes and big questions, the deep relationships that connect people, the power of feelings and memory and the ability to push your gaze beyond the horizon of the present.’.’

The Venice Film Festival is the world’s oldest and was first established in 1932, honoring filmmaking from around the world.

It will last until September 10 when there will be a closing ceremony.