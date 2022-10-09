‘Catherine Called Birdy’ Cast and Character Guide

A British medieval comedy written and directed by Lena Dunham, Catherine Called Birdy is an adaptation of the 1994 novel of the same name by Karen Cushman. The film tells a coming-of-age story about an unyielding, sassy 14-year-old girl Catherine (Bella Ramsey) who is determined to extend her days as a free-spirited girl at the expense of her father’s desire to marry her off as a means of dealing with his crippling debt.





Fully aware of her father’s machinations, Catherine indulges in whatever tricks she can find to ward off potential suitors, stuffing rags soiled with her menstrual blood so her father, Lord Rollo of Stonebridge (Andrew Scott) is unaware of her introduction to womanhood. She spends her days rolling in the mud, playing with her best friend and doing everything she can to frustrate her father’s lover. Beneath the humble, childish antics hides a young girl self-conscious enough to be introspective about the struggle for gender equality and the systemic oppression of the female nation.

Catherine Called Birdy is Lena Dunham’s second directorial outing in 2022 after she released the mildly provocative and controversial sharp stick earlier in the year. A director who wears many hats and never hesitates to tell stories that evoke strong opinions from critics, Dunham’s Catherine Called Birdy is probably one of her more mainstream works of late. This medieval comedy is brought to life by a lively cast who expose heartfelt observations about the social problems of the time with a lightness and humor that belies the overall melancholy tone. We’ve created this handy guide that explains the main characters in great detail so you know who to look out for in this medieval comedy film. Let’s get right into it right now.

Bella Ramsey as Catherine / “Birdy”

Bella Ramsey plays Lady Catherine, a young girl on the brink of womanhood who must fend off her father’s plans to marry her off to a wealthy nobleman as a way to pay off his ever-growing debt. Quirky, funny, yet self-conscious enough to see the world through her observant but immature eyes, Birdy weathers the trials of the medieval girl with heart and energy. She detests her father and the idea of ​​marriage.

Ramsey is most popular for her role as Lyanna Mormont in the television series Game of Thrones. She starred as Mildred Hubble in the 2017 BBC television series The worst witch. Ramsey is being billed to star in highly anticipated HBO series The last of us.

Andrew Scott as Lord Rollo

flea bag star Andrew Scott plays Catherine’s father, the thoroughly unpleasant Lord Rollo. Extravagant, underhanded and cunning, Lord Rollo is the medieval father who sees his little girl as a commodity and sees nothing wrong with it. Unfortunately for him, he meets his equal in his daughter who, although young and modest, does not want to watch her life go up for auction. Rollo, a worthless spendthrift in his splendor, thinks he can trick his little girl into believing that marrying a rich man will bring enormous benefits to the family and community, when in reality the little girl can see through all his plans.

One of Scott’s most memorable performances was as Jim Moriarty in the BBC series Sherlock for which he won the BAFTA Television Award for Best Supporting Actor. His other film credits include: Alice through the looking glass, A dark place, and the science fiction horror Victor Frankenstein.

Rejecting lover after suitor, Catherine turns out to be in love with her handsome and handsome Uncle George. As far as she’s concerned, he’s the only good man around. Unfortunately for Catherine, she’s not in a position to act on her feelings and that adds another layer to her already growing pile of frustration.

The Grammy Award-winning singer-cum-actor is most popular for his role as Gideon Brodess in the biographical film Harriet. He also played supporting roles in the historical drama Mary Queen of Scots and the black comedy The favorite.

Lady Aislinn is Catherine’s mother and wife of Lord Rollo. According to her husband, her extravagant spending and expensive taste are the reason the once lavish household is on the brink of bankruptcy. After having six stillbirth pregnancies, her daughter Birdy is even less enthusiastic about the topic of marriage.

doctor who star Billie Piper is perhaps best known for playing Rose Tyler in the sci-fi franchise. Piper was nominated for a British Academy Television Award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance as Karen Mars in the Netflix Original Series Security. Her other film credits include: City of small lights, Rare Beastsand the dark comedy Eternal Beauty.

While fighting with her numerous lovers, Catherine finds solace in her frequent correspondence with her brother Edward, who lives as a monk far from the family. They share a unique bond, and he provides young Birdy with the perfect sounding board for her woes. Archie RenauxThe most popular role is probably playing Leo Day in the BBC One miniseries gold digger. He also played Malyen Oretsev in Netflix’s fantasy series Shadow and Bone. He has also appeared in travelers and the superhero movie morbius.

While Birdy has a great relationship with her brother Edward, the same can’t be said for her other brother Robert, who has plans to become a knight and more closely follows in his father’s footsteps. Dean-Charles ChapmanThe most famous role remains Tommen Baratheon in the iconic HBO drama series Game of Thrones. His other performances include playing Thomas van Lancaster in the epic war film The king and Matthew Connolly in the drama movie Here are the young men.

Aelis is Birdy’s friend and confidant who is also betrothed against her will to a nine-year-old duke. maybe you remember Isis Hainsworth from Netflix Metal Lords where she played Emily Spector. She also starred in the period romantic comedy Emma where she plays Elizabeth Martin. Her other works include: whores, Wanderlustand the horror drama Red rose.

Other cast members appearing in Catherine Called Birdy Involving Russell Brand, Ralph Ineson, Lesley Sharp, Sophie Okonedo, Paul Kaye, Douggie McMeekin, Rita Bernard-Shaw, David Bradley, Michael Woolfitt, Saskia Chana, Mimi Ndiwenic, Jamie Demetriou, Bola Latunjicand Lawrence Hodgson-Mullings.