Catfish star Nev Schulman is joined by wife Laura Perlongo at the MTV Video Music Awards

Nev Schulman and Laura Perlongo looked hip as they walked the finish line at the MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, New Jersey, on Sunday.

The 37-year-old Catfish: The TV Show producer appeared relaxed in a white t-shirt, jeans and sneakers.

He broke up the monochromatic outfit with an unbuttoned shit with collar, peace signs and polka dots in navy blue and green.

The producer has provided the look with three layered gold chains.

Laura, 36, showed off her slim tummy and toned arms and legs in a turquoise leather bralette and plastic pants with black high-waisted shorts with see-through legs.

The photographer stood tall in a pair of high-heeled silver sandals and styled her hair in straight layers.

The couple, who have been married since 2017, seemed excited to spend the night away from their three adorable children, Cleo, five, Beau, three, and Cy, 11 months.

It would be an exciting date night for everyone as the pair will have prime seats to watch some of the best artists in the music industry take the stage.

Lizzie, panic! at the Disco, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, J Balvin and Blackpink were all expected to rock the crowd during the star-studded ceremonies.

MTV has held the Video Music Awards since 1984 to honor the most talented singers, songwriters and directors in music.

Nicki Minaj will receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.

The Likkle Miss singer would perform at the ceremony for the first time since 2018.