Caterpillar-shaped bacteria may be moving around INSIDE your mouth since it evolved to fit there

Scientists have identified a microscopic bacteria in the shape of a caterpillar that has adapted to live in a person’s mouth.

This family of microbes, known as Neisseriaceae, includes caterpillar-shaped organisms that occur in about half of all humans.

New research from a group of international scientists suggests they evolved their unique shape because it’s better suited to a human’s oral cavity.

The scientists said this family of bacteria could be a good model to study cellular processes because of its ability to change specific anatomical shapes in response to different environments.

Despite the fact that it may seem like your mouth is a great place for microbes to thrive, there are more than 700 types of bacteria in it – it’s not the most hospitable place because the cells that line the inner surface are always shed and our saliva makes it harder for organisms to attach themselves in it.

The study published Monday in nature communication led by a team of international researchers, it sheds light on how multicellular organisms evolved and the way bacteria divide lengthwise.

Scientists used a special microscope to study the shape of the bacterium in detail so they could understand cell growth and compare it to more classic, rod-shaped species.

This bacterium can be a good model to study cellular processes due to its ability to change specific anatomical shapes in response to different environments. Pictured: N. elongata

Despite the fact that your mouth may seem like a great place for microbes to thrive – there are more than 700 types of bacteria in it – it’s not the most welcoming place. Pictured: S. muelleri

Silvia Bulgheresi from the Department of Functional and Evolutionary Ecology at the University of Vienna, explains what the team learned in a pronunciation“Besides helping us understand how cell shape evolved, multicellular Neisseriaceae could be useful for studying how bacteria learned to live on the surface of animals, the only place where they have been found to date.

“Half of us wear them in our mouths, by the way.”

Their study also has implications for future drug development.

Philipp Weber of the University of Vienna, who also contributed to the study, explains that ‘expanding the cell biological field to additional morphologies and symbiotic species is also crucial to increase the pool of protein targets (e.g. antibiotics) for biopharmaceutical applications. .’

“We speculate that over the course of evolution, through a reworking of the elongation and division processes, the cell shape changed, perhaps to thrive better in the oral cavity,” Veyrier said.