Cate Blanchett’s touching meeting with Queen:

Many Australian stars have paid tribute to the Queen after her death at the age of 96 – with tales of Her Majesty’s time Down Under.

Footage has also surfaced of Cate Blanchett revealing that she met the late Queen and Prince Philip at Buckingham Palace, only to be asked how to fix their DVD player.

When she appeared on ITV’s The Jonathan Ross show in 2018, the star revealed that she had wondered if the Queen wanted to ask her about playing her Oscar-winning role as her namesake, Queen Elizabeth I when she received the invitation.

“There were twelve of us and I couldn’t figure out why I was invited,” she recalls. “When I played Queen Elizabeth and sat next to her, I thought, ‘Maybe she’s seen the movie and wants to ask me about my interpretation.’

Referring to the Duke of Edinburgh, Cate, 53, said: “I sat next to him and he said, ‘I hear you’re an actor? Well I got a DVD player for Christmas and I don’t know if I’m going to put the green cord in it or the red cord”.

And I said, “Sir, it’s really not my expertise”. I thought, “He invited me to lunch to tell me about his DVD player.”‘

It comes as images surfaced of the precious moment when a group of excited Australian celebrities met the Queen at Buckingham Palace in 2011, prior to her royal tour Down Under.

Hugh Jackman, Elle Macpherson and Neighbors star Jason Donovan included Aussie ‘royalty’ who enjoyed a reception with Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip.

Hugh, Jason and Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood all wore smart black suits and ties for the lavish event.

Meanwhile, Elle looked dizzy as she talked to other guests as they stood in anticipation of the meeting.

The supermodel was stylishly dressed in a beige dress with ruffles and a matching handbag.

The footage shows Her Majesty giving the large group a look before joking: ‘I didn’t know there were so many Australians.’

Marvel action star Hugh laughed at the queen’s quip, replying “oh yes, we’re everywhere.”

He then told the Queen that he hoped her upcoming royal visit to Australia would be “fantastic.”

Hugh was later named in the Queen’s Day roll of honor in 2019 for ‘outstanding service to the performing arts and the global community, as an advocate for the eradication of poverty’.

Britain is a country in mourning after the death of the beloved monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, on Thursday.

After a remarkable 70 years on the throne, the country’s longest-reigning royal died ‘peacefully’ today, at the age of 96, on the Balmoral Estate – surrounded by her family.