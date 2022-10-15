Cate Blanchett wears quirky white suit with huge orange pupil as she promotes new movie Pinocchio

She never fails to make a glamorous chic appearance on the red carpet.

And this occasion was no different for Cate Blanchett, who wore a quirky white suit with a huge orange pupil on it while promoting her new movie Pinnochio.

The 53-year-old Australian actress, who plays Sprezzatura in the animated film directed by co-star Gregory Mann as Pinocchio, looked slick in her unique outfit as she posed for photos at the BFI London Film Festival at the Royal Festival Hall on Saturday.

Cate also showed a plunging neckline in the shoulder-padded blazer, which also featured black feather detailing that popped out like eyelashes.

The double-breasted blazer, which had a white base, stood out from her matching white trousers, which were kept as one color.

She wore a pair of black platform sandals with a heel to add some height to her frame.

Actress Cate looked elegant with her forehead raised, pushing her short blonde locks out of her face.

This revealed her one-sided jewelry choice, where she wore only a gold ear cuff on her left lobe.

It also showcased her model-like features, with classic makeup to enhance her lashes, a blush to her cheeks and a hint of warm nude lip color to top it off.

The London premiere on Saturday saw a slew of Hollywood names also starring in the film alongside Cate.

Many of them were pictured with the miniature statuette of Pinocchio as they celebrated the world premiere of their new movie.

The film directed by Guillermo del Toro tells the famous fairy tale of Carlo Collodi, about a wooden doll who comes to life with the dreams of becoming a real boy.

Set in 1930s fascist Italy, Pinocchio ends up not becoming a nice kid by constantly lying and causing mischief and trouble.

The director of the new Netflix movie, Guillermo Del Toro, was supported by his wife, Kim Morgan, a film critic and writer.

Star role: A young Gregory Mann (pictured) plays Pinocchio’s main character in the Netflix movie

The voice cast includes Aussie star Cate Blanchett as Sprezzatura, Count Volpe’s monkey assistant, played by Christoph Waltz, who befriends and supports Pinocchio.

A young Gregory Mann plays the main character of Pinocchio in the Netflix film, Ewan McGregor plays Sebastian J. Cricket, an insect that lives inside the main character.

This is Gregory’s third film credit, first appearing in the Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society in 2018 and Cats in 2019.

David Bradley is Master Geppetto, Tilda Swinton plays the magical fairy Wood Sprite, Ron Perlman as Podesta and Finn Wolfhard as Candlewick.

Happy Occasion: David Bradley (pictured) plays the Master Geppetto in Pinocchio and is pictured with the miniature figurine during Saturday’s premiere

They had all come out for a great Saturday night celebrating the new launch together.

Earlier this month, Cate brought a dash of drama to one of her premieres at the 60th New York Film Festival

Ate Blanchett brought a dash of drama to the premiere of her latest film, Tár, at the 60th New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall, at Lincoln Center.

The 53-year-old star looked as elegant as ever in a black bell bottom bodysuit with dramatic frilly sleeves and a white hem for some added contrast.

The psychological drama film revolves around Cate’s stunning portrayal of a fictional tyrannical maestro, Lydia Tár, whose reputation is slowly beginning to unravel.

