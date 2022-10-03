Cate Blanchett reveals she learned how to play the piano for Tar

<!–

Cate Blanchett went all out for her last role.

The 53-year-old star told Good morning America on Monday she learned to play the piano and conduct while learning German to star as the famous musician Lydia Tár in the new movie Tár.

“It was a joy to do,” Blanchett said on the morning show.

The psychological drama film revolves around Cate’s stunning portrayal of a fictional character named Lydia Tár.

Lydia is a world-renowned figure in contemporary classical music and her mammoth career begins to unravel as her past haunts her.

She went on to say that “stepping for the Dresden Philharmonic” was the most intimidating part of her preparation, as the star conducted the German symphony in real life.

“You’re not prepared for the sound of those big orchestral works,” Cate said. “It was phenomenal.

“Breathing,” explained the Oscar winner, is the soul of a conductor’s craftsmanship. She further referenced Leonard Bernstein before explaining the magnetic aura of the role.

The interview then shared a clip from the film that showed a tense exchange between Blanchett’s Lydia and her on-screen wife, played by the actress Nina Hoss.

The film’s writer and director, Todd Field, has stated that he would not have made the film without Blanchett in the central role.

The prestigious film premiered at the Venice Film Festival last month, where it was greeted with a six-minute standing ovation.

The rave reviews have only continued to grow, with many eyeing Blanchett’s performance as the frontrunner for Best Actress at this year’s Academy Awards.

Dressed in a royal blue dress and red stiletto boots, the star flashed a beaming smile from behind designer sunglasses as she entered the studio.

The actress won her first Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress in 2005 for playing Katharine Hepburn in Martin Scorsese’s The Aviator.

She then took home her second Academy Award for Woody Allen’s Blue Jasmine in 2013 as the year’s Best Actress.

‘Imperious and glowing’ is how the The New Yorker described her performance, with The Hollywood Reporter praised her work as “astonishing” before summarizing the film as a “hypnotic character study.”

In addition to her critically acclaimed performance in Tár, Cate has also impressed with her wardrobe as she continues a non-stop press tour leading up to the film’s release.

Aided by superstar celebrity Elizabeth Stewart, Blanchett recently impressed in Alexander McQueen and Giorgio Armani.

The style icon’s next role will be quite different from her dramatic character in Tár as she returns to the mockumentary television series Documentary Now! to spoof a British hairdresser.

Tár will hit select theaters on Friday and open nationwide on October 28.