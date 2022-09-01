Cate Blanchett pegs trousers with golden pin at Venice Film Festival

She is known for her impeccable sense of style on the red carpet.

And Cate Blanchett continued to cement her status as a style icon as she posed on the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival on Thursday.

The 53-year-old Australian movie star gave her outfit an edgy touch by pinning the bottom of her hareem pants with a gold decal.

Divine: Cate Blanchett continued to cement her status as a style icon as she posed on the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival on Thursday

Gold Touch:

The Melbourne-born beauty was sure to turn heads in the baby blue outfit, which was fitted at the waist and featured a thin belt with a glittering gold buckle.

She added a blue collarless shirt with flowing arms and a black hemline and paired the look with aviator Ray-Bans.

Cate pushed her height in towering white leather stilettos as she posed for cameras.

Strut:

Best Leg Forward:

With a natural makeup look and opting for minimal jewelry, the mom of four pulled her famous blonde bob down and tucked it behind her ears.

The Oscar winner promotes Tár, a drama by Todd Field, the director of In the Bedroom.

Filmed in Berlin last year, the story follows Blanchett’s character, Lydia Tár, as she grows up to become the first-ever female conductor of a German orchestra.

New role:

The trailer hints that the film will deal with themes of power and madness.

This is only the third film Field has made and his first since 2007’s Little Children. Despite its limited production, Field’s films have been nominated for eight Oscars.

Meanwhile, viewers may be shocked at how Blanchett transformed herself for the role.

The star of The Lord of the Rings looks much older and without makeup and starts the preview staring into space.

Show-stopping:

Cast: Noemie Merlant, Sophie Kauer, Nina Hoss, Cate Blanchett and director Todd Field attended the photocall for 'Tar' at the 79th Venice International Film Festival

Wearing a green shirt, her long blond hair tousled, she looks tense and nervous.

As classical choral music rises on the soundtrack, white smoke billows out of Lydia’s mouth in slow motion, eventually obscuring her entire face.

A voice-over hints that the film touches on the impact of the ‘global pandemic on our culture’.

Coming Soon:

Looking good: Noemie Merlant, Sophie Kauer, Nina Hoss, Cate Blanchett and director Todd Field

“There are other kinds of plagues that visit us,” the narrator continues.

“Power, true power, requires camouflage… and if you want to put on this mask… you have to stand before God and the public and destroy yourself.”

The trailer ends with Blanchett’s character, Lydia, dramatically conducting a full orchestra.

Blanchett stars alongside Mark Strong (Cruella) and Nina Hoss (Homeland).

The 53-year-old Oscar winner plays the unusual role of composer in Tár

The trailer hints that the film will tackle themes of power and madness

It comes after Blanchett received the Chaplin Award in New York in April.

Founded in 1972 and named after Charlie Chaplin, the award recognizes the career and contribution of artists who have left their mark on the medium.

Blanchett is a fixture on the global awards circuit and has received major awards from around the world, including two Oscars, three BAFTAs, three Screen Actors Guild Awards and an Order of Australia.