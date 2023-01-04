Cate Blanchett looks chic in a gray three-piece suit and cat-eye shades in NYC

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Cate Blanchett traveled in style on Wednesday when she arrived at New York City’s JFK Airport in a three-piece suit.

The 53-year-old Australian actress looked chic and good as she wore dark cat-eye sunglasses.

The Tár star layered the multi-piece look over a beige button-up shirt and black turtleneck.

On the road: Cate Blanchett traveled in style on Wednesday as she arrived at New York City’s JFK Airport in a three-piece suit

The Golden Globe nominee’s full look consisted of a cardigan, blazer, slacks and understated black boots.

The entertainer’s blonde locks were arranged in a side part as she pulled them back into a casual, low updo.

She skipped earrings and appeared to wear a light face of makeup as she twirled her gray and black luggage.

Blanchett smiled a little as she sped alone through the crowded transportation hub.

Done: The 53-year-old Australian actress looked chic and good while wearing dark cat-eye sunglasses

At the upcoming Golden Globes ceremony, Cate has been nominated for Best Actress (Motion Picture Drama) for her lead role in Tár, taking on Viola Davis in The Woman King and Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe in Blonde.

In the film, Cate plays the iconic but troubled high-profile composter Lydia Tár, who is days away from recording the symphony that will take her career to the next level.

When all the elements seem to conspire against her, Lydia’s adopted daughter Petra becomes an integral emotional support for her struggling mother.

Staying warm: The Tár star layered the multi-piece look over a beige button-up shirt and black turtleneck

It was recently revealed that Cate was so desperate to star in Guillermo del Toro’s film Pinocchio that she joked she would even “play a pencil.”

She jumped at the chance to star in the Netflix adaptation of the classic, even though the only remaining part was a monkey named Spazzatura, which is the Italian word for “garbage.”

Having already worked with del Toro in the drama Nightmare Alley, the director revealed that Cate begged him for a role in the project.

Golden Globes: Cate Blanchett was nominated for Best Actress (Motion Drama) for her lead role in Tár

In a behind-the-scenes video, Guillermo recalled, “We were filming Nightmare Alley. Cate Blanchett and I were having such a good time that she said, “You should give me a part in Pinocchio.”

“I’m going, ‘The only part left is a monkey,'” before Cate added, replying, “I’d do anything.” I’d play a pencil in a movie for you.”

After seeing drawings of the animated character, the Hollywood star told Guillermo, “I think this is my spirit animal.”

Cate next played the part of the screeching monkey, who has no dialogue.