Cate Blanchett is every inch the doting mother as she’s joined by daughter Edith, 7, in Venice

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Cate Blanchett looked like a doting mother on Saturday as she was joined by her daughter Edith for the closing ceremony at the Venice Film Festival.

The Don’t Look Up star, 53, had plenty to laugh about on the night after previously winning the Coppa Volpi for Best Actress for Tar at the 79th annual event.

Cate made it a family affair and was also joined by her mother June, who looked stylish in a floral trouser suit as three generations of the family hit the red carpet.

Proud: Cate Blanchett looked like a doting mother on Saturday as she was joined by her seven-year-old daughter Edith at the 79th Venice International Film Festival

Cate looked like a paragon of elegance, wowing in an elegant one-shoulder ensemble.

The Australian movie star wore a black dress as the stars paid their respects to Queen Elizabeth II after her death.

Cate showed off her petite waist in the fitted model that fell to the floor with a flowing A-line skirt and was completed with a chiffon cape.

She wore her blonde locks in a chic updo and chose to accentuate her look with an array of chunky silver jewelry.

Meanwhile, her adorable daughter Edith was all in style in a taupe velvet dress and a pair of chic sandals as she joined her famous mom for one of the world’s most renowned film festivals.

Congratulations! The Don’t Look Up star, 53, had a lot to smile about on the night after she previously won the Coppa Volpi for Best Actress for Tar

The Oscar winner was recently spotted filming the new AppleTV+ show Disclaimer in Notting Hill.

She stars with Sacha Baron Cohen, Hoyeon, Kevin Kline and Kodi Smit-McPhee in the new series from writer-director Alfonso Cuaron (Gravity, Roma).

The show is based on Renee Knight’s 2016 novel of the same name, which follows Blanchett’s character, Catherine Ravenscroft.

Granny: Cate’s mom June was also in attendance – she stood out in a floral blazer as she looked after Edith while her Hollywood megastar daughter did her movie star duties

Mother-daughter: Cate looked elegant in the evening, wowing in an elegant one-shoulder ensemble, while Edith looked adorable in a taupe velvet dress

Catherine is described as “a successful and respected television documentary journalist” who has built a career exposing the transgressions of beloved institutions.

Her whole world is turned upside down when she receives a novel from a mysterious widower (Kline), starring herself and revealing a secret she long hoped was buried in the past.

The only other person who knew this secret – or so she thought – is dead, facing the truth about that terrible and fateful day.

Radiant: Cate wore her blonde locks in a chic updo and chose to accentuate her look with an array of chunky silver jewelry

Hoyeon plays a character named Kim, described as “ambitious, hardworking and eager to please.”

She begins working for Blanchet’s character in some capacity, which she knows will be her big break through working for Ravenscroft.

Cuaron produces through his company Esperanto Filmoj along with Blanchett, David Levine of Anonymous Content, Gabriella Rodriguez and Dawn Olmstead.

The late Steve Golin will be listed as executive producer, and Emmanuel Lubezki, a long-time collaborator with Cuaron, will serve as director of photography alongside Bruno Delbonnel.

There’s no indication of when Apple TV Plus will be eyeing a release for the project.