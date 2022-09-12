Cate Blanchett has third Oscar in her sights after her best actress award at Venice Film Festival

<!–

Cate Blanchett, 53, may be up for a third Oscar after winning the coveted Best Actress award at the Venice Film Festival for the second time on Saturday.

Fifteen years after she won the Coppa Volpi for her stunning portrayal of Bob Dylan in I’m Not There, Blanchett proved once again that she is one of the best actresses of her generation.

The two-time Oscar winner was anointed for her role in the breathtaking new film Tar written and directed by Todd Field.

Blanchett plays an esteemed classical music conductor accused of inappropriate relationships with female colleagues.

The film also touches on politically sensitive issues that have made headlines recently, including the #MeToo movement and women in positions of authority.

Speaking in Venice, Blanchett rejected any idea that she would be sending hidden political messages through her portrayal of Lydia Tár, one of the most celebrated conductors of her time.

“I don’t see artistic practice as an educational tool,” she said.

“After a movie comes out, it can be politicized, discussed, people can be disgusted by it, offended by it, inspired by it, but we can’t control that.”

This year’s Venice Film Festival took place from August 31 to September 10, and Blanchett received her award just 24 hours after Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

In keeping with the gloomy mood around the world, Blanchett was draped in a long black Louis Vuitton dress as a mark of respect for Britain’s longest-serving monarch in seven decades.

Blanchett attended the awards ceremony with her adopted daughter Edith, who is 7 years old

Cate also shares three biological sons: Dashiel, 20, Roman, 17, and Ignatius, 13, with her playwright, husband Andrew Upton.

If Blanchett won another Oscar next year, she would be just one behind the legendary Katherine Hepburn’s record of four wins. It’s a tempting prospect, but Blanchett doesn’t spend much time on it.

“You can’t put the cart before the horse in terms of awards,” she said.

“You make it sound like we’re being unfair and I can’t speak for everyone, but I’m sure no one sat down here.

“They just went out because they were passionate about something.”

Blanchett celebrated her latest award with a ‘cup’ of red wine.