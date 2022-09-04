Cate Blanchett dons a black jacket with dazzling silver studs at the Telluride Film Festival

Cate Blanchett posed for photographers after receiving the silver medallion at the Telluride Film Festival on Saturday in Telluride, Colorado.

The actress, 53, cut a chic figure in a black jacket with dazzling silver studs, which she paired with tight leather pants.

She increased her height with matching heeled boots, biting the sparkly medal while sporting her short blonde locks that covered one eye.

The Nightmare Alley star changed into a white top and sunglasses, and was joined by Iranian actress Zara Amir for a radiant photo.

The Oscar winner is currently promoting Tár, a drama from Todd Field, the director of In the Bedroom, and was recently at the Venice Film Festival.

Filmed last year in Berlin, the film follows Cate’s character, Lydia Tár, as she grows up to become the first-ever female conductor of a German orchestra.

The trailer hints that the film will deal with themes of power and madness.

This is only the third film Todd has made and his first since 2007’s Little Children. Despite its limited production, Fields films have been nominated for eight Oscars.

Meanwhile, viewers may be shocked at how Cate transformed herself for the role.

The star of The Lord of the Rings looks much older and without makeup and starts the preview staring into space.

Wearing a green shirt, her long blond hair tousled, she looks tense and nervous.

As classical choral music rises on the soundtrack, white smoke billows out of Lydia’s mouth in slow motion, eventually obscuring her entire face.

A voice-over hints that the film touches on the impact of the ‘global pandemic on our culture’.

“There are other kinds of plagues that visit us,” the narrator continues.

“Power, true power, requires camouflage… and if you want to put on this mask… you have to stand before God and the public and destroy yourself.”

The trailer ends with Cate’s character, Lydia, dramatically conducting a full orchestra.

She stars with Mark Strong (Cruella) and Nina Hoss (Homeland).

It comes after Cate received the Chaplin Award in New York in April.

Founded in 1972 and named after Charlie Chaplin, the award recognizes the career and contribution of artists who have left their mark on the medium.

Blanchett is a fixture on the global awards circuit and has received major awards from around the world, including two Oscars, three BAFTAs, three Screen Actors Guild Awards and an Order of Australia.