Cate Blanchett dazzles in a sparkling silver jumpsuit as she arrives at GMA studios in NYC

Cate Blanchett stunned onlookers when she arrived at the Good Morning America studios in New York City on Monday.

The actress, 53, put on a dazzling show in a sparkly silver jumpsuit with black stripes, while she wrapped herself in a black jacket.

She put her best fashion foot forward in leather boots, tossed a matching handbag over her shoulder while framing her face with oversized sunglasses.

The Australian star threw a beaming smile at the onlookers as she waved and sported her blonde locks in a shiny center part.

She strolled through Times Square with one hand in her pocket, making passersby stare and point.

Her latest film, Tár, is expected to hit theaters on Friday, October 7, following her debut at the Venice International Film Festival in September.

She took on the part in the psychological drama of a woman who is a renowned orchestra conductor, but behind the music she is as corrupt as she is talented.

The nearly three-hour drama received a six-minute standing ovation from the audience after its debut.

Cate has received critical acclaim for her performance in director Todd Field’s specially written project.

Variety predicted that Cate’s performance will “probably be one of the most roasted performances of the Oscar season” and “anything but guarantee that Blanchett will land her eighth Oscar nomination for acting.”

The Don’t Look Up star and her husband, Andrew Upton, have four children together; Dashiell, 20, Roman, 18, Ignatius, 14 and Edith, seven.

The couple call England their home and live in a large country house in Kent in the south east of England, according to Kent Live News.