Cate Blanchett cuts a stylish figure in an oversized brown blazer during Venice Film Festival

Cate Blanchett cut a stylish figure on Friday as she hit the road in Venice during the 79th International Film Festival.

The Australian actress, 53, looked effortlessly chic in an oversized brown pinstripe blazer paired with leather pants and a white t-shirt.

Cate enjoyed a glamorous night at the film festival the previous day as she continued to promote her latest film Tár at its star-studded premiere.

The star wore a pair of black leather boots, while capping off with a unique gold necklace and orange sunglasses.

She wore a blush palette of makeup with a nude lip, while styling her blonde accents in loose waves.

The Oscar winner is currently promoting Tár, a drama from Todd Field, the director of In the Bedroom.

Filmed in Berlin last year, the story follows Blanchett’s character, Lydia Tár, as she grows up to become the first-ever female conductor of a German orchestra.

The trailer hints that the film will deal with themes of power and madness.

This is only the third film Field has made and his first since 2007’s Little Children. Despite its limited production, Field’s films have been nominated for eight Oscars.

Blanchett stars alongside Mark Strong (Cruella) and Nina Hoss (Homeland).

The upcoming psychological drama film will hit theaters in January 2023.

The film festival attracts the biggest stars and is held annually on the island of Lido in the lagoon of Venice. With film screenings taking place in the historic Palazzo del Cinema on Lungomare Marconi.

This year’s lineup will be divisive in the biopic Blonde, starring Ana De Armas as tragic screen icon Marilyn Monroe, who competes for the league’s highest accolade.

Brendan Fraser’s touching drama The Whale, in which he plays an obese professor, will also star alongside films starring Cate Blanchett, Hugh Jackman and Colin Farrell.