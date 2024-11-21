Cate Blanchett cuts a chic figure in a stylish brown suit as she takes to the stage at the Camerimage Film Festival after the event was embroiled in misogyny row

Cate Blanchett was dressed to impress as she attended the Camerimage Film Festival in Poland on Wednesday.

The actress, 55, donned sleek brown pants and a textured brown jacket over a plaid button-down shirt as she took the stage at the event.

Showing off her unique style, Cate teamed the look with a pair of Stella McCartney Elyse platforms, which set her back £670.

The star tied up her blonde locks and accessorized them with silver-rimmed glasses and minimal jewelry.

Kate, who acts as chair of the festival’s main competition jury, was accompanied on stage by film producer Anna Higgs.

Anna looked elegant in a casual gray suit which she paired with white sneakers.

It comes a week after the Camerimage Film Festival faced backlash over controversial comments made by its director, Marek Żydowicz, which sparked accusations of misogyny.

The film festival was supposed to be one of the industry’s most anticipated events of the year.

Hollywood heavyweights like Cate chair the award jury and director Steve McQueen will be the guest of honor.

However, the festival was plunged into chaos after the Polish filmmaker and founder wrote an article that many have called “deeply misogynistic.”

This has led to stars leaving and protests taking to the streets.

In a column for Cinematography World magazine, he said: ‘Should we reject what is esteemed and valuable just to ‘make room’ for the need for social change?

‘While festivals such as Cannes, Berlin or Venice are criticized for their selections for succumbing to or promoting (political or ideological tendencies), Camerimage remains committed to artistic values ​​as the main criterion for qualifying and promoting cinematographic art.’

In response to her comments, Steve McQueen canceled his trip and withdrew his film Blitz, which was supposed to open the festival.

It comes a week after the Camerimage Film Festival faced backlash over controversial comments made by its director, Marek Żydowicz (pictured), leading to accusations of misogyny.

After their comments, the stars left and protesters took to the streets outside the event in the Polish city of Torun.

He was joined by French director Coralie Fargeat of the hit body horror blockbuster The Substance, starring Hollywood legend Demi Moore.

In words reported by The Times, Fargeat said: ‘The Substance is about the impact of precisely this type of behavior on our world. “We should not tolerate them anymore.”

The British Society of Cinematographers (BSC), whose members have collectively won 22 Oscars, published an open letter condemning Zydowicz’s column.

At first, Zydowicz tried to stand his ground, arguing that his comments had been “misinterpreted.”

As opposition grew, so did pressure on the 65-year-old director, who later apologized, saying it was never his intention to “undermine the achievements of any filmmaker.”

He also added that “it is irrelevant whether this misunderstanding was due to an unfortunate choice of words or an inaccurate translation from Polish.”

The main jury members, including Cate, decided to attend the festival.

In a statement they said they welcomed the debate on gender representation and “unconditionally supported the necessary change towards genuine inclusion”.

The festival will see the world premiere of Alec Baldwin’s western Rust, which faced delays after Baldwin accidentally shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins while on set in October 2021.

Other films set to screen include Dune: Part Two and the upcoming musical Wicked.