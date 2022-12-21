Cate Blanchett begged director to be in Pinocchio and didn’t mind when only part left was monkey

<!–

Cate Blanchett was so desperate to star in Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, she joked she’d even “play a pencil.”

The award-winning actress, 43, jumped at the chance to star in the Netflix adaptation of the classic children’s story — even though the only remaining part was a monkey named Spazzatura, which is the Italian translation of the word “garbage.”

Having already worked with del Toro in the drama Nightmare Alley, the director revealed that Cate begged him for a role in the film.

Willing: Cate Blanchett was so desperate to star in Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, she joked she’d even “play a pencil”

In a behind-the-scenes video, Guillermo recalled, “We were filming Nightmare Alley. Cate Blanchett and I were having such a good time that she said, “You should give me a part in Pinocchio.”

I say, ‘The only part left is a monkey,’ before Cate added, ‘I’d do anything. I’d play a pencil in a movie for you.”

After seeing drawings of the animated character, the Hollywood star told Guillermo, “I think this is my spirit animal.”

Role: The award-winning actress, 43, jumped at the chance to star in the Netflix adaptation of the classic children’s story – even though the only part left was a monkey named Spazzatura

Cate next played the part of the screeching monkey, who has no dialogue.

Spazzatura got its name from Count Volpe.

During the film, Count Volpe physically and verbally abuses the monkey, who explains to Pinocchio that he can get away with the abuse, as Spazzatura was “nothing” when he found him.

Pinocchio and Spazzatura eventually team up to take down their evil master.

Pinocchio: Having already worked with del Toro in the drama Nightmare Alley, the director revealed that Cate begged him for a role in the film

This new film features voice work from Gregory Mann as the title character, Ewan McGregor as Sebastian J. Cricket, and David Bradley as Geppetto.

The film marks the second adaptation of Carlo Collodi’s original Pinocchio story, following Disney’s critically maligned live-action Pinocchio starring Tom Hanks.

Guillermo del Toro co-directs with Mark Gustafson and co-wrote the script with Patrick McHale.

This Pinocchio has been much more positively received by critics, with an impressive 97% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The director also recently debuted his Netflix series Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities in October.

He also wrote Disney’s upcoming Haunted Mansion movie, which will be directed by Justin Simien (Dear White People).

The filmmaker is also writing Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark 2, a sequel to the 2019 film.

Pinocchio is now available on Netflix.