Catch-and-release fishing may cause temperature spikes in sharks

New research from marine scientists raises potential red flags for sharks caught and released by recreational fishermen. The team has found that the ocean’s iconic predators typically increase in temperature after being captured, which can have physiological and behavioral consequences.

Sharks around the Irish coast and around the world are often caught by recreational fishermen and scientists and then released back into the water. But, with this fishing practice becoming more common and re-released, do we know enough about the impact this procedure can have on the health and welfare of the animals, many of which are seriously threatened?

Lucy Harding, Ph.D. candidate from Trinity College Dublin’s School of Natural Sciences, and her international team of collaborators worked directly with shark fishermen to assess how catching and releasing fish might affect shark behavior and physiology in sharks swimming in the Bahamas, for the coast of Cape Cod in the US and in Irish waters around Co. cork.

The team caught sharks using rod-and-reel and drum lines (bait hooks) and — without harming the animals — placed thermometers in muscles to see if their body temperatures changed. They also attached biologic equipment to sharks’ fins, which recorded things like body temperature and water temperature when they were then released back into the wild.

Lucy, the lead author of the accompanying research paper, just published in the journal Conservation Physiologysays that “the temperature measurements we took show that catching sharks on a leash resulted in rapid spikes in their body temperatures, with one blue shark showing a rise of 2.7°C in just minutes — which, in physiological terms terms, an enormous height.”

Since the sharks in this study (the blue shark, Prionace glauca and the tiger shark, Galeocerdo cuvier), are considered “cold-blooded,” their body temperatures tend to match the temperature of the water they swim in. So it is unusual to see such an increase.

The team also found that it took up to 40 minutes for the sharks to cool down after being released back into the water.

Nick Payne, assistant professor at Trinity’s School of Natural Sciences, says that “Results such as these illustrate the physical exertion that sharks undergo during the capture and release of fish. We do not yet know whether the rapid, fishing-induced heating has a harmful effect on effect on shark physiology, but it’s something that’s important to study in more detail in the future.”

These large, rapid rises in body temperature seem abnormal in the context of what these animals experience naturally, and the authors hope their data can help manage them.

dr. Payne added that “the results of these studies can be used to design the best practices for shark fishing in the future; if we can apply the least stressful fishing methods, it is a win for the sharks and also for future generations.” fishermen.”

