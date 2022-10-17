Catastrophe’s Rob Delaney opens up about his late two-year-old son

Catastrophe actor Rob Delaney has said hearing his son with a brain tumor was the “worst pain in the world.”

In his new book A Heart That Works, the American comedian, 45, shared the heartbreaking detail behind the death of his late son Henry, who died in January 2018 at the age of just two and a half on Rob’s 41st birthday.

An extract published in the Sunday Times delivered harrowing stories of the difficult period for him and his wife Leah, who struggled to cope with their loss.

It wasn’t until the day after he won Sharon Horgan a BAFTA for comedy about Catastrophe in April 2016 that he and Leah were told that little Henry might have a brain tumor.

He described that period—despite it being the pinnacle of his success to date—and the months that followed, of being “obscured by fog.”

“Grief drove a bus through the part of my brain where memories are stored,” he said. “After the MRI, Dr. Anson that Henry had a large tumor in the back of his head, near his brain stem.

“He calmly delivered the news and ended by saying that a pediatric brain surgeon would be coming in a few hours. We sank into ourselves.

‘The worst pain in the world. I felt like I had suddenly quadrupled in weight, and an oily, black vortex began to swirl where my heart had been.’

The 45-year-old went on to explain how they were introduced to a brain surgeon at Great Ormond Street Hospital, who would attempt to surgically remove the tumor.

Little Henry had only turned one, less than two weeks ago.

When they arrived at the hospital days before surgery, parents Rob and Leah shared a shower room with one-year-old Henry, who father Rob says has a tired appearance that “you would normally associate with an old man.”

To stay close to their little one while doctors prepared him for his surgery, the 18-year-old couple was given a hotel room nearby – and he revealed that the couple had sex twice in a few hours during the “scary” period.

He said he wanted to share that detail in his book because parents going through the same thing may feel guilty and “hyperventilate with anxiety.”

Their fear and disgust at what happened just over the road “manifested in sex” — “even in the worst of times,” he said, adding that they just wanted to be that close.

After two months in intensive care, Henry was transferred to the cancer ward where he received several months of chemotherapy.

And while this was going on, the couple made an “active decision” to protect their marriage by going on a date once a week, even when Henry was in intensive care.

Heartbreaking: On Friday, Rob Delaney, 44, posted to Instagram a photo of his late son Henry sleeping, taken when he was only 15 months old and had just started chemotherapy

Devastating: In a heartbreaking caption, the Catastrophe star explained how cancer surgery damaged cranial nerves and left their son unable to swallow – Henry died three years ago

Months at home were great for the family, Rob explained, but it all came to a halt when an MRI checkup showed the cancer had started to return.

He said his “stomach was full of stones” as he and Leah understood that there was no treatment after this point.

Henry was then expected to live another three to six months.

In April last year, the actor paid tribute to his late son Henry, shortly after acknowledging what would have been his sixth birthday.

And Rob, a parent of three other sons with wife Leah, admitted he still doesn’t know how to function after going through the heartbreaking loss of a child.

He shared a photo of Henry as a baby to Instagram followers, writing: This little boy would have turned 6 recently. He died of cancer shortly before his third birthday.

“If you asked me how to go on without him, I’d say I don’t know.”

The American star has previously admitted that he cherishes the time he spends with his three other sons more than ever after Henry’s death, and that he is no longer afraid of dying.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4, Rob shared his feelings about his grief and own mortality when asked about his ‘Moment of Light’ – which he revealed was thinking of his own death bringing him peace.

He said: ‘When I heard that people were sharing so-called light moments on Radio 4, I got angry.

‘How dare they. A historic pandemic and its mismanagement by the government is costing thousands of lives…

“I got so angry, I needed a moment of light myself, so I started thinking about my own death. I often think about dying and that always makes me feel good. Like many people, I was afraid of dying.

“But just under three years ago, our then youngest son Henry died of a brain tumor. Coincidentally, he died on the morning of my 41st birthday.

‘Thus the significance of that date has been exchanged for something much bigger and more powerful.

“I don’t know where Henry went or what happened to him when he died, do you? But I know I’ll find out when I die.

“At least I’m going to experience something that Henry has been through and that’s great. That knowledge brings me peace. I won’t say I can’t wait, because I can.’