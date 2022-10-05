Cat-sized reptile with a short neck and long tail roamed Scotland 240 million years ago

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

From Highland cows to red deer, Scotland is home to an array of amazing wildlife.

And 240 million years ago, the land was also populated with bizarre cat-sized reptiles, a new study has revealed.

Scientists from National Museums Scotland have reanalyzed a small Triassic fossil reptile first discovered over 100 years ago in the north-east of Scotland.

Their analysis reveals that it is a close relative of pterosaurs – the flying reptiles that roamed the earth alongside the dinosaurs.

Virginia Tech University Professor Sterling Nesbitt, an author of the study, said: ‘Pterosaurs were the first vertebrates to develop powered flight, and for nearly two centuries we didn’t know their closest relatives.

‘Now we can begin to fill in their evolutionary history with the discovery of small close relatives that improve our knowledge of how they lived and where they came from.’

From Highland cows to red deer, Scotland is home to an array of amazing wildlife. And 240 million years ago, the land was also populated by bizarre cat-sized reptiles, a new study has revealed

Scientists from National Museums Scotland have reanalyzed a small Triassic fossil reptile first discovered over 100 years ago in the north-east of Scotland

Scleromochlus taylori Length: 7.8 inches (20 cm) Key features: Short neck and long tail Age: 240-210 million years Home: Elgin, Scotland

The fossil was one of a group known as the Elgin reptiles, found in the Upper Triassic Lossiemouth Sandstone Formation over a century ago, and the species was named Scleromochlus taylori.

Since then, scientists have debated whether Scleromochlus taylori represented an evolutionary step toward pterosaurs, dinosaurs, or something else.

The fossil is poorly preserved in a block of sandstone, which has made it difficult to identify its anatomical features.

Now researchers have used computed tomography (CT) to provide the first accurate full skeleton reconstruction of the species.

Professor Paul Barrett of the Natural History Museum said: ‘The Elgin reptiles are not preserved as the pristine, complete skeletons that we often see in museum displays.

The fossil was one of a group of fossils known as the Elgin reptiles, found in the Upper Triassic Lossiemouth Sandstone Formation over a century ago, and the species was named Scleromochlus taylori

The fossil is poorly preserved in a block of sandstone, which has made it difficult to identify its anatomical features

‘They are mainly represented by natural molds of their bones in sandstone and – until very recently – the only way to study them was to use wax or latex to fill these molds and make casts of the bones that once occupied them.

“But the use of CT scanning has revolutionized the study of these difficult specimens and has enabled us to produce far more detailed, accurate and useful reconstructions of these animals from our deep past.”

The scans reveal that Scleromochlus taylori falls within a group known as Pterosauromorpha, which consists of pterosaurs along with an extinct group of reptiles called lagerpetids.

Lagerpetids lived 240-210 million years ago and were a group of cat-sized reptiles.

The CT scans show that Scleromochlus taylori was even smaller, measuring only 20 cm in length.

Dr. Davide Foffa, lead author of the paper, said: “It is exciting to be able to resolve a debate that has been going on for over a century, but it is far more amazing to be able to see and understand an animal that lived 230 million years ago and its relationship to the first animals that ever flew.

“This is another discovery which highlights Scotland’s important place in the global fossil record, and also the importance of museum collections that preserve such specimens, allowing us to use new techniques and technologies to continue to learn from them for a long time after their discovery.”