Cat puts red-bellied black snake under Christmas tree among presents at Hampton, Queensland home

Snake catcher Gunter Glaser said the snake was small, about two feet long

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A family has received an unwelcome gift from their cat after it dropped a venomous snake among a pile of presents under the Christmas tree.

The Queensland family’s feline friend caught a red-bellied black snake and then carried it to their tree.

Gunter Glasser of Darling Downs Snake Catchers said he was called to the property in Hampton, west of Brisbane, to catch the snake, which he shared on his Facebook page.

A family received an unwelcome gift from their cat after it dropped a venomous snake among a pile of presents under the Christmas tree

The cat managed to escape injury and the 60cm red-bellied black snake was soon rehomed

Mr Glasser said the cat managed to avoid injury and the snake suffered ‘no real damage’.

The snake catcher told 9News that the slippery specimen was quite small, about two feet long.

“The cat wasn’t bitten and quite proud of itself,” said Mr. Glasser.

“The family loves snakes, but didn’t want to touch it.

“It was an unexpected Christmas present.”

Red-bellied black snakes are considered venomous and dangerous to humans.

Mr Glasser – who was recently hospitalized after being bitten by a brown snake – said people often don’t realize they have been bitten by the species because there is sometimes only minimal pain from a bite.

The encounter comes during a spike in snake sightings across Australia, as the slithering reptiles venture into backyards and homes in search of food.

Rising temperatures in the east of the country have caused snakes to venture out in search of a mate and meal now that the winter chill has passed.

Although snakes do not hibernate in the colder months, they enter a state known as “hibernation,” where they will sleep for long periods, meaning they are less active and therefore hunt less.