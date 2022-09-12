Cat Deeley shares behind-the-scenes look of her Creative Arts Emmy Awards outfit

Cat Deeley put on a glamorous show when she shared a gallery of snaps on Instagram on Sunday after attending the Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles.

The British presenter, 45, was “so excited” to present the awards that she made sure to capture her stunning look before leaving for the show.

The beauty slipped into a gorgeous glitzy strapless purple dress with a daring thigh-high split and ruffles.

She increased her height with a pair of silver strappy heels and carried her evening essentials in a small matching clutch bag.

The beauty opted for a blush makeup palette as she fashioned her golden locks into loose curls that fell over her shoulders.

She formed a storm outside in the sun as she placed a hand on her hip and ran her fingers through her locks.

The SMTV Live star sat on her kitchen island in another photo as she looked over her script before the big night.

Cat wrote on the post, “Feel a little creative and a little artsy for the…wait for it…Creative Arts #Emmys.”

The star also shared a behind-the-scenes video on her Instagram, telling fans that “everyone got the memo” as her glam team did her makeup, hair, and style of her outfit.

She wrote: ‘As you can see, the party always starts early when you’re with us. So excited to host the Creative Arts #Emmys on @FXXNetwork tonight.

Cat recently joked about her return to glamor after “three long years of sweatpants, no makeup and mommy buns,” with the new season of So You Think You Can Dance, which she’s been hosting since 2006.

However, Cat was eager to point out that her makeover was down to “filters and a team of people.”

The host posed without makeup on after the show, explaining: ‘I thought I’d give you all a little break from all the glamour!’

“It takes a team of people to make me look like ‘the host’ and I can’t thank them enough! And while yes filters can be oh-so-fun, here’s a little reminder that they’re not real…’

Cat and her family moved back to LA for the duration of So You Think You Can Dance, having moved to London at the start of the 2020 pandemic.

Cat and her husband Patrick Kielty left the US with their two sons Milo, six, and James, four, two years ago after living in Beverly Hills for 15 years.

The star who previously revealed the “catalyst” for the family’s departure was the terrifying moment when Patrick and their oldest son narrowly avoided a public shooting incident in the Century City Mall.

The couple also wanted their boys to go to school at home in the UK and be closer to their friends and family.

The family is now back in LA, but only temporarily, and Cat tells The Telegraph they have moved for the school holidays and will return to the UK when her show is over.

“You have as little time as everyone else wants to hang out, so we went back to take advantage of that. And then the pandemic hit…’ she explained how they’ve re-established themselves in the UK.

“We didn’t want to put anyone at risk in the pandemic because, well, young children! But we’re making it right now. I taught Milo to read and ride a bike during the pandemic. It was nice to be all together.’