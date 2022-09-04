Cat Deeley puts on a glamorous display in a purple gown at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards in LA

<!–

She has been busy presenting the 17th season of So You Think You Can Dance.

And Cat Deeley put on a glamorous show on Saturday night as she attended the Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles.

The British presenter, 45, slipped into a stunning glitzy purple dress with a daring thigh-high split during the lavish event.

Cat increased her height in a pair of silver strappy heels and carried a small matching clutch bag.

The beauty opted for a blush makeup palette while styling her golden locks in loose curls.

She shared a clip to her Instagram stories explaining that she presented at the awards before flying back to London the same day.

Cat recently joked about her return to glamor after “three long years of sweatpants, no makeup and mommy buns,” with the new season of So You Think You Can Dance, which she’s been hosting since 2006.

The British beauty sent fans wild with her age-defying looks as she posed in a sassy leather mini dress.

‘You look so different!!!! I barely recognized her,” one follower wrote as Cat slipped into a black bodycon dress for last week’s show.

However, Cat was eager to point out that her makeover was down to “filters and a team of people.”

The host posed without makeup on after the show, explaining: ‘I thought I’d give you all a little break from all the glamour!’

“It takes a team of people to make me look like ‘the host’ and I can’t thank them enough! And while yes filters can be oh-so-fun, here’s a little reminder that they’re not real…’

Cat and her family have returned to LA for the duration of So You Think You Can Dance, having moved to London at the start of the 2020 pandemic.

Cat and her husband Patrick Kielty left the US with their two sons Milo, six, and James, four, two years ago after living in Beverly Hills for 15 years.

The star who previously revealed the “catalyst” for the family’s departure was the terrifying moment when Patrick and their oldest son narrowly avoided a public shooting incident in the Century City Mall.

The couple also wanted their boys to go to school at home in the UK and be closer to their friends and family.

The family is now back in LA, but only temporarily, and Cat tells The Telegraph they have moved for the school holidays and will return to the UK when her show is over.

“You have as little time as everyone else wants to hang out, so we went back to take advantage of that. And then the pandemic hit…’ she explained how they’ve re-established themselves in the UK.

“We didn’t want to put anyone at risk in the pandemic because, well, young children! But we’re making it right now. I taught Milo to read and ride a bike during the pandemic. It was nice to be all together.’