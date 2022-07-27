Cat Deeley, 45, shows off her slim frame in a pretty floral bikini while relaxing by the pool in LA

She’s in America to ‘So You Think You Can Dance?’ to present.

And on Tuesday, Cat Deeley, 45, showed off her svelte frame in a pretty floral bikini as she relaxed poolside in LA.

The British presenter took to Instagram, where she posted a slew of sun-kissed snaps of herself in the colorful two-piece swimwear set.

Cat looked sensational in the white, red and green bikini, with sweet bows at the top of each shoulder strap.

The television personality fashioned her blonde locks into tousled waves and protected her eyes with a glamorous pair of oversized black shades.

After posing at the edge of the pool for several beautiful photos, she jumped into the water for a swim.

Cat captioned her upload: “New York is always fun, but it’s great to be back, poolside, in sunny LA…. California vibes with @e11even_fragrance xxxx.’

In early June, Cat shocked viewers of the Ellen show when she revealed that her “naughty” sons refuse to keep their clothes on.

The presenter who shares Milo, six, and James, four, with husband Patrick Kielty laughed that “it’s fine now, but not when they’re 17 and do it in supermarkets.”

The blond beauty laughed: ‘They look me in the eye and say ‘Mommy let’s get pretty” and then take everything off.

“Well, that’s not technically correct, but I like their positive body image.”

Before Cat, who has been married to Patrick since 2012, turned to the public and said, ‘We should all do it – let’s all get pretty!’

Last year, the television personality, who made her name in the US as the host of So You Think You Can Dance?, revealed that she’s “done” with kids and doesn’t feel like trying for a girl.

‘No, I think I’m done. I love my boys. I can’t believe how lucky I am to have them,” Cat . said Poet magazine. ‘I’m good, I think. Ask me again in 12 months!’

“Being a working mom of two is like big juggling, throwing all the balls in the air and trying to keep them all there.”

Cat and Patrick were friends for 10 years before their relationship turned romantic.

The pair met when they presented Fame Academy together in 2002 and remained friends for nearly ten years before making their debut as a couple in March 2012.

They married just six months later in a traditional Catholic ceremony in Rome, Italy, in September 2012, which was an intimate affair with just six friends and relatives each.