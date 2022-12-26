Cat Behavior Specialist Reveals What Your Feline’s Favorite Spot About Them Reveals

Cats love to get involved and cause mischief wherever they can, from taking up residence in supermarkets to hanging out at 10 Downing Street.

Cat biologist and behaviorist Roger Tabor told the BBC that some felines just want attention, but ‘most cats don’t do this’ and ‘these are the weirdos’.

But, can we control that cats decide to become rebellious and place sticks where they please?

Well, according to this expert, it’s not as simple as it seems, since your cat’s favorite places reveal a lot about its personality and development.

Cats love to get into sticky situations, from trees to supermarkets. Some felines have managed to make a name for themselves by causing mischief

The ginger cat Garfield and the black cat Lupine found fame at Sainsbury’s in Ely, Cambridgeshire, and Aldi in Haverhill, Suffolk.

Garfield – ‘Mr Sainsbury’s’ – amassed thousands of followers on social media before his death in 2019 and Lupin’s Aldi antics led dozens of people to photograph the cat.

But it’s not just these two that have caused a stir in the aisles, the Twitter account @Bodegacats_ has shared many photos of our feline friends in the supermarket.

Shedding light on the cats’ favorite place to hang out, the behaviorist at Brightlingsea in Essex told the BBC that supermarket-loving felines are among the most social of their species.

Garfield has written books about his adventures and once even held a book “signing” event.

Lupine has caught the eye of many Aldi shoppers in Haverhill in Suffolk

Pumpkin the cat who handles one of the boxes. The Pumpkin cat inspired a boycott among locals at Acres Way Tesco Express in Drayton, Norwich, after bosses banned the cute feline from the store after he became a regular visitor to the supermarket.

He said: “Not only are they very relaxed, but they seem to thrive on being where it’s warm and getting attention.”

As such, these cats tend to have been socialized from a very young age and thrive on human interaction.

However, Roger says that they are in the minority, as cats have evolved to be wary of people to ensure their safety.

By contrast, cats who love to relax in stores are ‘not intimidated’ and tend to make ‘quick friends’.

Can I see your personal identification, please? This feisty feline took it upon herself to handle the checkout at her local supermarket in the US.

A hard day at work! This cheeky chappy can’t decide if he needs an energy boost or a stronger liquor.

Kitty doesn’t share food! This young man has the right idea, by sharing his favorite food, he makes sure you get the best options.

Baguette-cat! ‘If I come in here, they won’t see me’ This red-haired feline in an unknown place has decided to go unnoticed with the loaves

Nap or catnip? Someone had a big night hanging out, so you made the smart decision to search the pain reliever aisle at your local grocery store.

Cats in a clinical setting aren’t ideal, but for over five years fluffy ginger cat Henry has been a regular visitor to Addenbrooke Hospital in Cambridge.

He has amassed more than 5,000 followers on his Facebook page, and although he has a comfortable home near the hospital, the seven-year-old can’t stay away.

The staff at Cambridge hospital treat Henry as one of their own, but are determined not to let him in.

According to Roger, cats that are drawn to hospitals crave human interaction.

He added: “The positive reinforcement they get from meeting people outweighs the negatives from constantly being back outside.”

Fluffy ginger cat Henry has been a regular visitor to the Addenbrooke Hospital in Cambridge

Henry is so popular at the hospital that he even has a Facebook group of almost 5,000 followers.

Henry is not allowed in the hospital dining room, but here he is shown sharing a Burger King.

Furthermore, Roger says that ‘cat burglars’ who like to invade their neighbors’ houses did not have a ‘normal development pattern’ in their early months.

As such, they become ‘obsessed with toys that [they] think of as prey.

A Siamese cross has been circling parts of Ipswich, embarrassing its owners for years.

Theo, 13, is the kleptomaniac kitty who refuses to be reformed and regularly breaks into the neighbors’ houses, taking home everything he can find, from stuffed animals and cash to Christmas decorations.

Elsewhere, in Pennsylvania, a feline owner was mortified when CCTV revealed her delinquent feline was stealing her neighbors’ shoes every night, racking up more than 100 in just eight months.

Menacing Siamese cross Theo can’t help himself and keeps stealing from his owner’s neighbors

He brings home everything he finds, from stuffed animals and cash to Christmas decorations.

In Pennsylvania, the owner of a real-life thieving cat was mortified when security cameras revealed her thieving feline was stealing her neighbors’ shoes every night, racking up more than 100 in just eight months.

I’m watching you! This cunning feline has found the best camouflage techniques while he discovers his next target.

Seekers Guardians! Cats have a habit of entering their homes through cat flaps and open windows.

Eat your vegetables! This kitty has decided that Felix won’t cut it anymore and he’d rather have the finer things in life: salmon and broccoli, anyone?

Christmas is for cats! This feline has decided that all the presents under the Christmas tree now belong to him.

Jack in the box! There are many ways to break into a house, including disguising yourself as a delivery man.

