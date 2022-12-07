Casualty is set to air it’s first ever improvised episode

<!–

Casualty – the world’s longest-running primetime medical drama – is improvised for the first time on BBC1 this weekend.

Breaking from the traditional Casualty script format, the special episode focuses on paramedics Jan, Iain, Sah and Teddy, who are pushed to their limits while working under pressure.

It is Casualty’s proud tradition throughout its 36-year history to reflect the difficult realities faced by frontline health workers.

And this episode continues that tradition as it sheds light on the effect ambulance queues have on the hospital, the patients and the frontline medical staff themselves.

The episode follows the paramedics over four days, showing the pressures and obstacles they face during busy shifts.

Jan (Di Botcher) returns from vacation with a spring in her step, only to be crushed on her shift and makes a terrible mistake, resulting in an accident.

Teddy’s (Milo Clarke) confidence is undermined by a tough call, and Iain (Michael Stevenson) and Sah (Arin Smethurst) both deal with very stressful situations.

The trailer showed two paramedics queuing up in a hospital parking lot, waiting to go to the emergency room, while their patient remains in the vehicle waiting to be seen.

They then see a more serious case of “jumping in line” as an unconscious man wearing an oxygen mask is rushed in.

Jon Sen, executive producer of Casualty for BBC Studios said: ‘Casualty is at its best when it tells stories that really connect to the real experience of working doctors in the NHS.

The ambition behind the EP was to tell a story as close as possible to what it’s like to be in the shoes of paramedics across the country. After our extensive research, it seemed natural to use improvisational techniques to capture the truth of the world.

“We want people to leave with a greater respect for the work of paramedics and a real appreciation for the challenges they face.”

Steve Hughes, director of the episode, said, “The actors improvised all of their dialogue and we shot it all as a documentary to give it a grounded, naturalistic feel.”

“It was vital to make this episode feel as authentic as possible to highlight the challenges that paramedics and the NHS as a whole face on a daily basis.

“At first it was scary for the actors, like they were walking a tightrope without a net, but it was also liberating and exciting to be able to use their own voices and, although most of them had never done anything like this before, they all accepted the challenge and I’m so proud of what we’ve achieved.’

The impromptu episode will air on Saturday 10 December at 8.10pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.