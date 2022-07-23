Casual Perrie Edwards braves the rain in Cheshire

She is no stranger to a glamorous stage outfit while performing with Little Mix.

But Perrie Edwards opted for a very casual ensemble when she stepped into rainy Cheshire on Saturday for a solo trip.

The 28-year-old singer braved the weather in a dark green waterproof jacket as she returned to her chic Jeep 4×4 after visiting the shops.

Perrie completed her look with comfortable, figure-hugging black leggings and black and white chunky shoes.

With a touch of glamor in her understated ensemble, she carried a brown Louis Vuitton bag over her body as she walked along the side of the car.

The blonde beauty wore her light locks in loose waves over her shoulders under the hood and opted for a nice makeup look to show off her natural beauty.

It comes after Perrie announced last month that she was engaged to boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, 28, with whom she shares 10-month-old son Axel.

She took to her Instagram page to share the happy news along with some photos of the footballer as he got down on one knee to propose.

She wrote in her post: ‘Last night the love of my life got down on one knee and I said…YES!’

The footage showed Perrie with her hand over her mouth as she stood in front of the sea at sunset.

Alex was on one knee with an engagement ring in a box in his hand.

He was seen placing the diamond ring on her finger before the couple shared a kiss.

Perrie and her Liverpool FC fiancé have been dating since 2016, but they didn’t disclose their romance until February 2017.

Former X Factor contestant Perrie was previously in a relationship with ex One Direction member Zayn Malik.

They got engaged in August 2013, but later split in August 2015.

Perrie spoke about marrying Alex as early as 2020 when she appeared on the radio show Capital Breakfast With Roman Kemp.

She said, ‘I appreciate him, we don’t want to rush into it, you know what I mean? But it would certainly be a yes from me, I think!’

However, she told Subway the same year: ‘We always talk about the future. He’s mine forever, but I don’t think we’ll be ready to get engaged anytime soon.’