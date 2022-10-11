Castellanos plates 3, Phillies hold off Braves in NLDS

ATLANTA (AP) – Nick Castellanos drove in three runs and made a potentially game-saving catch in the ninth inning, beating the Philadelphia Phillies against reigning World Series champion Atlanta Braves 7-6 in the opener of their NL Division Series on Tuesday.

The Phillies have won three straight games to kick off these playoffs, and it hardly looks like a team making its first postseason appearance since 2011. They followed up their wildcard sweep of the St. Louis Cardinals with a win over the team that had 14 games ahead of them in the NL East.

It wasn’t easy. Matt Olson hit a three-run homer in the ninth off Zach Eflin to bring the Braves within a run.

But Castellanos, who finished off a brilliant day with his bat and gauntlet, made a sliding catch into right field to help extinguish the comeback – a clutch play from a player often reviled for inadequate defence.

Alec Bohm added two RBI’s for the Phillies, who built a 7-1 lead in the top of the fifth inning and held out against a Braves lineup that wasted numerous chances to get back into the game.

Travis d’Arnaud homered and drove in the other three Atlanta runs, but the team that won 101 games during the regular season and beat the New York Mets in a thrilling NL East race is suddenly in a best-of-five race. situation.

Game 2 is Wednesday afternoon in Atlanta before the series shifts to Philadelphia.

Castellanos had a runscoring single in the first – the Phillies were leading 2-0 before many fans had settled in for the lunch start – and added a two-run single in the fourth.

Castellanos batted .148 (4 for 27) in seven postseason-games. He had almost as many hits in this one and went 3 for 5.

And that sliding catch on William Contreras’ liner might have saved the day for the Phillies,

Max Fried, whose last postseason start resulted in six innings with shutouts in a World Series win over the Astros, failed to make it through the fourth against the Phillies.

The ace of Braves gave up eight hits and six runs, two of which were unearned, but that was due to a throwing error by Fried.

The Phillies, on the other hand, played in the playoffs as hardened veterans, even though their 11-year post-season drought was the longest in the National League.

They started the season bleak, leading to the resignation of manager Joe Girardi in early June.

Rob Thomson led a remarkable turnaround as interim manager, with the Phillies bouncing back to claim NL’s final wildcard.

Thomson on Monday had the interim removed from his title and agreed to a two-year deal to remain at the helm until 2024. The Phillies thanked him quite a bit in his first game as regular old manager.

Fried routinely retired the first two batters of the game, but the Phillies suddenly hit four straight basehits – all to the opposite field – for a 2-0 lead.

The last two were points scoring hits by Castellanos and Bohm.

D’Arnaud cut the deficit in half with a homer deep into the left field seats that led to the second, but 22-year old starter Ranger Suárez and the Phillies were not nervous.

Philadelphia bounced back in the third and scored two more runs after JT Realmuto reached on a throwing error by Fried.

Bohm took his second RBI with a sacrifice fly and Jean Segura followed with a two-out single in the middle.

The Phillies retired Fried in the fourth, the lefthander took off with runners on second and third base. Jesse Chavez had a chance to escape the jam after striking out Realmuto, but Castellanos came through with another two-our hit – a single from the left that added two more runs for a 6-1 lead.

Suárez threw only 3 1/3 innings, but made some big pitches to prevent the Braves from rallied.

After walking two to load the bases in the first, Suarez escaped on Contreras’ inning-ending double play.

Atlanta again loaded the bases in the third inning, but d’Arnaud struckout on a high fastball out of the zone. Suárez emphatically clenched his fist on his way to the dugout.

The Braves boarded two more runners in the fourth. This time, the threat ended with Dansby Swanson sniffing at a 3-2 delivery from Andrew Bellatti to take the win.

Swanson slammed his helmet into the dirt in frustration – which was more or less indicative of how this day went for the defending champion.

ROSTER MOVES

Phillies reliever David Robertson was dropped from the NLDS roster after injuring his right calf jumping to celebrate Bryce Harper’s home run in the winning wildcard win in St. Louis.

Spencer Strider, the hard-throwing rookie of the Braves, made the roster after being sidelined since September 18 with a sore left hypotenuse. He was not available for Game 1, but was allowed to throw later in the series.

NEXT ONE

RH Kyle Wright, who led the majors with 21 wins, faces a situation to be won when he goes for the Braves in Game 2. He will be opposed by Phillies RH Zack Wheeler (12-7, 2.87), who grew up in a suburb of Atlanta.