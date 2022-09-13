WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


Cast of Have You Been Paying Attention joke Liz Truss is a ‘suspect’ in the death of the Queen

Entertainment
By Merry

Did you pay attention? casts tacky jokes that new British Prime Minister Liz Truss and Prince William are ‘suspects’ in Queen’s death

By Marta Jary for Daily Mail Australia

Published: 10:31, September 13, 2022 | Updated: 10:56, September 13, 2022

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Have You Been Paying Attention host Tom Gleisner made a risqué joke about the death of Queen Elizabeth II during Monday’s episode.

The comedian asked participants a question about what official job Her Majesty was taking on in a recent photo.

The image on the screen showed the Queen shaking hands with new British Prime Minister Liz Truss.

Have You Been Paying Attention presenter Tom Gleisner (pictured) made a risqué joke about Queen Elizabeth II's death during Monday's episode, suggesting British Prime Minister Liz Truss was a 'suspect' in the death

Have You Been Paying Attention presenter Tom Gleisner (pictured) made a risqué joke about Queen Elizabeth II’s death during Monday’s episode, suggesting British Prime Minister Liz Truss was a ‘suspect’ in the death

“She has a meeting with current British Prime Minister Liz Truss, and then she takes out the bins,” said comedian Sam Pang.

Tom then joked, ‘Last shift? I guess that makes Liz a suspect now?’

The tawdry commentary caused both the guests and the audience to burst into loud cheers.

1663063288 420 Cast of Have You Been Paying Attention joke Liz Truss

1663063288 420 Cast of Have You Been Paying Attention joke Liz Truss

Tom then asked what the official titles of Prince William and his wife Kate will be now, after the Queen’s death. Tom told the panel, “They will now be known as?”

1663063289 497 Cast of Have You Been Paying Attention joke Liz Truss

1663063289 497 Cast of Have You Been Paying Attention joke Liz Truss

Participant Emma Holland (pictured) pressed her buzzer and joked, “The accused?”

Keeping the jokes going, Tom then asked what the official titles of Prince William and his wife Kate will be after the Queen’s death.

Tom told the panel, “They will now be known as?”

Participant Emma Holland pressed her buzzer and joked, “The accused?” much to the laughter of her co-stars.

Her Majesty died 'peacefully' at the age of 96 at her castle in Balmoral, Scotland, as Buckingham Palace issued a statement from King Charles III on Friday AEST at 4:04 a.m.

Her Majesty died 'peacefully' at the age of 96 at her castle in Balmoral, Scotland, as Buckingham Palace issued a statement from King Charles III on Friday AEST at 4:04 a.m.

Her Majesty died ‘peacefully’ at the age of 96 at her castle in Balmoral, Scotland, as Buckingham Palace issued a statement from King Charles III on Friday AEST at 4:04 a.m.

‘Hopefully not!’ Tom replied, “They love grandchildren!”

Her Majesty died ‘peacefully’ at the age of 96 at her castle in Balmoral, Scotland, while Buckingham Palace issued a statement from King Charles III on Friday AEST at 4:04 a.m.

A statement from Buckingham Palace early on Friday (AEST) confirmed her death.

Australia has joined much of the world in mourning Queen Elizabeth II as her death marks the first change of head of state in more than seven decades.

Australia has joined much of the world in mourning Queen Elizabeth II as her death sparks the first change of head of state in more than seven decades

Australia has joined much of the world in mourning Queen Elizabeth II as her death sparks the first change of head of state in more than seven decades

Australia has joined much of the world in mourning Queen Elizabeth II as her death sparks the first change of head of state in more than seven decades

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Kaley Cuoco cuddles up to Tom Pelphrey…

Merry

Director Jean-Luc Godard dies aged 91

Merry

Helena Christensen dazzles in a gold…

Merry
1 of 4,583

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More