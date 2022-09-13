Cast of Have You Been Paying Attention joke Liz Truss is a ‘suspect’ in the death of the Queen

<!–

Have You Been Paying Attention host Tom Gleisner made a risqué joke about the death of Queen Elizabeth II during Monday’s episode.

The comedian asked participants a question about what official job Her Majesty was taking on in a recent photo.

The image on the screen showed the Queen shaking hands with new British Prime Minister Liz Truss.

“She has a meeting with current British Prime Minister Liz Truss, and then she takes out the bins,” said comedian Sam Pang.

Tom then joked, ‘Last shift? I guess that makes Liz a suspect now?’

The tawdry commentary caused both the guests and the audience to burst into loud cheers.

Tom then asked what the official titles of Prince William and his wife Kate will be now, after the Queen’s death. Tom told the panel, “They will now be known as?”

Participant Emma Holland (pictured) pressed her buzzer and joked, “The accused?”

Participant Emma Holland pressed her buzzer and joked, “The accused?” much to the laughter of her co-stars.

Her Majesty died ‘peacefully’ at the age of 96 at her castle in Balmoral, Scotland, as Buckingham Palace issued a statement from King Charles III on Friday AEST at 4:04 a.m.

‘Hopefully not!’ Tom replied, “They love grandchildren!”

A statement from Buckingham Palace early on Friday (AEST) confirmed her death.

Australia has joined much of the world in mourning Queen Elizabeth II as her death marks the first change of head of state in more than seven decades.