Cast of Grease musical broke the news of Olivia Newton-John’s death to audience

Peter Andre has revealed that the cast of Grease’s West End musical broke the news of Olivia Newton-John’s death to their “shocked” audience after Monday night’s performance.

The actor and singer, 49, who plays Vince Fontaine on the show, appeared in Lorraine on Tuesday with the news in which he paid tribute to the late actress.

The Australian singer died Monday at the age of 73 surrounded by family at her Southern California ranch after a 30-year battle with breast cancer.

Heartbreaking: Peter Andre (pictured as Vince Fontaine in the musical)

Speaking on the daytime TV show, Peter revealed that the cast had discovered that Olivia had passed away midway through last night’s show and was shocked.

He explained that the actress who played her character Sandy on stage addressed the audience after the performance and revealed the news.

Speaking to host Ranvir Singh, she said: “Everything that has been said about Olivia Newton-John sounds perfect.

“She was warm — it’s really rare that you meet someone in this industry who is exactly what you hope they will be. Just as you pray they will be.

‘I met her a long time ago. But last night’s show had discovered the cast halfway through the show. So when Olivia, who plays Sandy – when the show ended she had to make an announcement to the audience to break the sad news and frankly the audience was in shock.”

He said it would be a “very different show” for everyone from now on “because all those songs are so iconic.”

Peter confirmed that from now on every show would be dedicated to the singer.

Child: Peter confirmed that every show from now on would be dedicated to the singer

Loss: He said it would be a 'very different show' for everyone from now on

He explained: “And rightly so, because it’s so sad to see this. Even though you knew she was fighting [cancer]She was so brave and she was so strong that when the news came we were all in shock. We didn’t expect that.’

The Australian icon lost her battle with breast cancer on Monday morning, surrounded by her husband John Easterling and other close friends and family.

Easterling revealed that the actress’s latest request was to make donations to the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, “instead of flowers.”

The foundation funds research into plant medicine and holistic treatments for cancer.

Announcement: Peter explained: 'Olivia (pictured), who plays Sandy

Newton-John’s battle with breast cancer began in 1992, when she was only 44 years old.

She was very open about her diagnosis and treatment, including the famous use of medicinal marijuana. Her cancer returned in 2013 and again in 2017.

Newton-John and Easterling met during an ayahuasca retreat in Peru.

Tough: The Australian icon lost her battle with breast cancer on Monday morning

One of the star’s first high-profile friends to pay tribute was her Grease colleague John Travolta.

“My dear Olivia, you have made our whole life so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We’ll see you on the road and we’ll all be together again,” he wrote in an Instagram post alongside a photo of Newton-John.

‘Your from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!’