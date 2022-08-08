Cassowary chases wildlife rangers at Wuthathi Country on Northern Cape York Peninsula

A group of game rangers captured the In a heartbreaking moment, they were chased by an angry cassowary.

The rangers rode quad bikes as they conducted track inspections along Wuthathi Country on the Northern Cape York Peninsula, Queensland.

A territorial cassowary then gave chase, chasing them at full speed for hundreds of meters.

Video showed the cassowary come within a few feet of the quad as the vehicle pulled away down the track.

A ranger manages to snap a photo of the cassowary after being chased by the animal

The animal dives under tree branches and runs at full speed and does not seem to slow down during the entire chase.

Cameron Wilson said he was the first of his team to meet the cassowary.

He was riding his quad ahead of the other rangers when he felt an uneasy presence creep up behind him.

He turned and saw a cassowary chasing him at full speed.

His quad crashed into an embankment and Mr. Wilson stared over the cassowary for over eight minutes before fellow watchman Clayton Enoch stopped.

Cam waved to me to slow down and I thought, ‘What for?’ Mr Enoch said: Australian National and Regional News.

“Then he held two more fingers to his eyes and pointed behind me and I saw the cassowary in the undergrowth. I thought: ‘Holy s***’.’

Mr. Enoch pulled Mr. Wilson on his quad bike and the pair tried to escape as the cassowary gave chase.

Cassowaries can grow up to 1.8 meters high and weigh up to 70 kilograms

“I was hit by a branch with green ants on it and they crawled all over me at the same time,” Mr. Enoch said.

He said the animal stopped chasing it and turned its attention to the other rangers who were traveling along the trail in a six-seater buggy.

Area coordinator Sophie Halt described it as a scene from the hit movie ‘Jurassic Park’.

Cassowaries are considered the deadliest bird in the world, despite their extremely shy nature.

They can grow up to 1.8 meters high and weigh up to 70 kilograms. Their paws can deliver powerful kicks and their claws can grow up to 10 inches long.

Game rangers managed to avoid injuries after escaping the dangerous cassowary