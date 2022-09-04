Cassie Sainsbury wedding: Cocaine drug mule shares photos of Colombian partner, marriage

<!–

‘Cocaine’ Cassie Sainsbury has shared photos of her beachfront wedding with her Colombian partner as she prepares to tell all about her past as a drug mule.

The convicted drug smuggler pulled back the curtains of the intimate ceremony in an exclusive narration featuring 7NEWS Spotlightairs at 7 p.m. on Sundays.

Sainsbury will also detail her role in an international drug operation before she was caught with 5.8kg of cocaine at Colombia’s Bogota Airport in April 2017.

Sainsbury told the current affairs program that she was part of the drug gang while still living in Australia – assuming she was delivering parcels.

“(The dealer) told me that its job was basically to bring envelopes of documents into the city (Sydney) to its customers,” said Sainsbury.

“In a week it could have been two or three times, or it could have been to the next extreme and up to 10, 15 times.”

The former personal trainer met her computer technician partner Tatiana shortly after she was released from El Buen Pastor prison in 2020 before they got married in March this year.

The couple exchanged vows on a beach in Colombia and for the first time ever, images of the elegant ceremony appeared.

Ms Sainsbury shone in an elegant wedding dress while her partner opted for a sleek and polished suit with a pink bow tie.

Heartwarming photos show the loving couple toasting and looking each other in the eye during the ceremony.

Sainsbury said her whirlwind romance with Tatiana, which started midway through last year, was completely unexpected.

“We had shared a group of friends and one night we went out for a birthday and we literally clicked,” she said.

The pair quickly took their relationship to the next level with Tatiana getting down on one knee during a romantic beachfront dinner in Cartagena, Colombia in November.

At the time, Sainsbury showed off her glitzy engagement ring on social media and posted that she was nervous about trying to pick a wedding dress.

“She put a ring on it!” Sainsbury said about the engagement.

“She had been planning to find a ring that she thought would be perfect for me for a while and she finally found it.”

Sainsbury took to Instagram in March 2022 and posted a selfie with the added hashtag #justmarried.

In July last year, Sainsbury told the Daily Mail Australia that her new lover was unaware of her past and why she had made headlines in Australia, but that had since changed.

“I shared everything with her about everything,” she said.

‘In principle [Tatiana] said she wouldn’t judge me on my past, she was very mature about the whole situation.

Sainsbury was sentenced to six years in prison in 2017 for smuggling 5.8kg of cocaine from Colombia, but was released early from Bogota prison in April 2020.

She was caught boarding a flight to London from Bogota’s El Dorado International Airport with the drugs in 18 headphone boxes in her suitcase

“I feel like I’m the happiest I’ve ever been. It’s nice to feel like I can be myself without judgment from someone who is always there for me.’

The exclusive interview by 7NEWS Spotlight will be broadcast at 7pm and can be seen on Channel 7 and 7plus.