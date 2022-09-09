Cassie looks stunning in one-legged leather outfit that shows off her very toned figure

<!–

Singer and actress Cassie Ventura stunned in a one-legged outfit as she arrived at the Lionne show at New York Fashion Week on Friday.

The 36-year-old pop star wore a sleek one-legged black suit with a white crop top underneath, which she paired with high heels.

Rapper Diddy’s ex-girlfriend also wore black sunglasses and oversized gold earrings.

She was seen smiling as she walked into the event, carrying a cute black handbag.

Cassie recently celebrated her 36th birthday with a star-studded bash at a new Houston nightclub with some celebrity friends.

The drinks seemed to be flowing at Finish Your Champagne on Wednesday.

Cassie was seen with a ball with a bubble gun, the perfect party weapon.

Many of Cassie’s famous friends turned out to help her pull the cork from the bottle, including NBA stars James Harden and Ja Morant, as well as industry friends Terrence J, Pleasure P, J Mulan, Alaric J. Klaos, and Serayah.

Cassie’s husband Alex Fine was not in the mix for his wife’s birthday. The couple has been married since 2019.

However, he wished her both a happy birthday and a third birthday on Instagram, so everything seems to be fine.