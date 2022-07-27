Cassidy Hutchinson is cooperating with the DOJ in January 6 criminal probe

Cassidy Hutchinson, the breakthrough star of the January 6 hearings, is also cooperating with the Justice Department’s investigation into the Capitol bombing.

ABC News reported Wednesday About Hutchinson’s involvement, the former aide’s reporting to White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows recently aided the ongoing investigation.

Investigators contacted Hutchinson after her public testimony before the House select committee in late June.

The extent of her involvement was unknown.

Hutchinson is the latest figure to be linked to the DOJ investigation, which is separate from the work of the House selection committee.

On Tuesday, The Washington Post reported that investigators are investigating former President Donald Trump’s actions related to Jan. 6 as part of the criminal investigation.

Sources told the paper that federal prosecutors have interviewed witnesses before a grand jury and asked them about conversations between Trump, his lawyers and members of his inner circle regarding a plot to replace electoral college members with pro-Trump deputy voters in states that President Joe Biden won. .

Prosecutors have asked detailed questions about meetings Trump held in December 2020 and January 2021, gathering information about his campaign to pressure Vice President Mike Pence to reverse the election results, and what instructions Trump, if any, application, his team has given about the fake electoral scheme.

In addition, the paper reported that investigators got their hands on Meadows’ phone records.

On Monday, ABC News reported that Marc Short, Pence’s former chief of staff, was seen Friday with his attorney leaving the DC District Court.

Sources told the network that Short testified before a grand jury, forced by a subpoena, as part of the DOJ’s investigation.

In addition, Pence attorney Greg Jacob also appeared before a grand jury, The Post said.

Hutchinson, who worked in the West Wing under Meadows, testified about Trump’s behavior as he sought to undo the 2020 election.

She testified that Trump wanted to join the pro-MAGA crowd in the US Capitol.

That mob ambushed the Capitol and fought with law enforcement for hours on Jan. 6, threatening the lives of Vice President Mike Pence and members of Congress.

In the hours before that, Hutchinson testified that Trump tried to grab the wheel of the SUV and “lunged” at a security official when Secret Service agents told him they would take him back to the White House after he delivered his speech about the Ellipse. had kept, and not to Capitol Hill.

She also shared how she saw the aftermath of Trump throwing his food after hearing Attorney General Bill Barr told the Associated Press there was no evidence of widespread voter fraud.

Hutchinson testified that a servant beckoned her to the White House dining room “then pointed to the front of the room by the mantelpiece and TV.”

‘Where I first saw ketchup dripping down the wall. And there’s a shattered china plate on the floor,” she said. “The clerk had articulated that the president was extremely angry at the attorney general’s AP interview and had thrown his lunch against the wall.”