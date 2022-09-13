Cassadee Dunlap’s father is in ‘critical condition’ after he was shot after entering wrong apartment

<!–

Cheer star Cassadee Dunlap’s father, Ronald, is in “critical condition” after being shot “several times” after accidentally entering the wrong apartment in Little Rock.

After a night of drinking, the 49-year-old was nearly shot dead around 3:12 a.m. Saturday after walking into the wrong unit of Canopy Apartments.

When he accidentally set foot in Joshua Womack’s apartment 12D, not his unit, 15C, Womack “fired multiple shots” at Ronald, according to KATV ABC 7,

Tragic: Cheer star Cassadee Dunlap’s father, Ronald, is in ‘critical condition’ after being shot ‘several times’ after accidentally entering the wrong apartment in Little Rock

The gunfire even hit another neighbor’s door, but the outlet reported “no other injuries.”

When officers arrived, they found Dunlap, “face down on the floor outside Womack’s apartment.

Police said Womack “declared he was asleep when he heard a knock on the door.”

His little girl: Ronald is the father of Cassadee Dunlap (pictured), a 21-year-old cheerleader from Navarro, who previously appeared on Toddlers & Tiaras

In response to the noise, he “woke up and grabbed his firearm” and then fired about “five to six shots at Dunlap.”

Dunlap, who was previously married to Alisha Miller Dunlap Hinson of Cheer Perfection, was immediately transported to Baptist Hospital.

His daughter Cassadee, a 21-year-old former Navarro cheerleader, has not yet publicly commented on the incident.

Hard Work: Cassadee is currently a student at the University of Central Arkansas and cheers for the Bears

Cassadee appeared on the second season of Cheer and recently went from cheerleading to the University of Central Arkansas in Conway.

In addition to working as an influencer on social media, she also appears to be a part-time coach and student/cheerleader at her university.

His daughter and ex-wife rose to fame on TLC’s hit reality series Toddlers & Tiaras.